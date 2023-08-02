NeNe Leakes Shades 'Not Exciting' Kandi Burruss While Ranking 'RHOA' Stars

Instagram TV

During her appearance on 'Reality with the King', the former 'RHOA' star also talks about her shade battle with Claudia Jordan back in season 7 of the reality TV show.

Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes doesn't think Kandi Burruss is the star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta". During her appearance on "Reality with the King" podcast, NeNe claimed Kandi wasn't "exciting" to see on the screen.

"I think that Kandi is not exciting. I just don't think she's so exciting, I don't think the camera loves her," NeNe told host Carlos King. "I think the camera loves her family, but I don't think they love her."

Further slamming the Xscape singer, the former Bravolebrity said, "I don't think the viewers, I don't think anybody ever sees Kandi as much as they want to make Kandi the star, she's like been there for a hundred years and she's her.. I don't think everyone tunes in and believes that. I don't think anybody tunes in and be like, 'Oh my God! She's bringing it in! She's so everything!' "

NeNe also mentioned other "RHOA" stars including Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. NeNe, however, didn't have much to say about them other than calling them "starless."

Elsewhere in the interview, NeNe also talked about her shade battle with Claudia Jordan back in season 7 of the reality TV show. Despite claiming she "won" the shade battle in Puerta Rico, NeNe called Claudia her "number one battle."

"I don't think there's been one other girl that could probably battle the way she did," the former "Glee" star shared. "I took her through it, and I feel like she took me through it … we gave each other a run, and not many girls can give me a run … she definitely stood up."

She continued, "Claudia was really going toe to toe with me, and I will give her that every single time. At the end of the day, you stood up honey … because the reads were coming! I was pulling them out from under my wig … that's because she was giving me a run!"

The iconic NeNe vs Claudia fight took place in season 7 of "RHOA". After Claudia called NeNe out for her "catty" comments, the latter replied, "Oh, you have your own brain." Claudia also accused NeNe of being a "puppet master," in addition to referring to her gigs as "the ones that got canceled." In response to that, NeNe insisted that the "checks didn't get canceled."

