Kandi Burruss Dubs LaTocha Scott 'Corny' for Making Fun of Her Voice

Instagram Celebrity

After her XScape group mate made several claims on YouTube last week, the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star responds to those allegations in a new video on her own YouTube channel.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kandi Burruss has clapped back at LaTocha Scott. After her XScape group mate made several claims last week, Kandi responded to those allegations in a new video on her own YouTube channel that was shared on Monday, March 27.

In her video, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" addressed the gospel singer mocking her vocal ability by attaching an infamous clip of Kandi singing on the Bravo series. Kandi said it was "corny" of LaTocha to do so considering they've been singing together for decades.

"You are trying to clown a person's voice whose voice is leading on half the hits that is your claim to fame," the reality TV star shared. "The biggest hit that you've ever been on, which is 'Just Kickin' It,' is the voice that you've been clowning."

"Me and you are in a group together," the restaurateur added. "We supposed to make money together, we supposed to hit the stage together…but you on your video trying to make jokes about my voice, the same voice [that's] accomplished more than you with your amazing voice that you try to put out there that you have!"

Kandi went on to say, "You trying to join on the bandwagon of other people clowning your group member that goes on stage with you and makes money with you? Where they do that at? If you clowning me, you clowning yourself!"

Not stopping there, Kandi pointed out that LaTocha's voice wasn't better than her. "On top of that, yeah, people been clowning me, but lately they been clowning you, too, for singing them same, tired runs you been singing since 1993," she said. "They been clowning you, too, but have I been trying to go online like, 'oh, she sang them same, tired runs,' it's not like I never thought it."

Kandi also responded to LaTocha's claims that Kandi was crying when in the studio during a session because she didn't want LaTocha singing lead. Kandi explained that she broke down into tears because she felt blindsided when she found out that the group's third album was produced with the intention of setting up LaTocha for a solo project.

She said that when she arrived at the studio, she discovered one of their songs had been completed without herself, Tamika and Tiny. Producer Jermaine Dupri allegedly only brought in Kandi to lay down background vocals to ensure it could still pass as an Xscape record.

"In what world should my other group members have not been invited…to an Xscape session?" Kandi asked. "So, to be clear to you, I didn't have a problem with Tocha…I had a problem with our producer, our label head. I was addressing him and it became an argument.

"Ya'll know how I am when I be arguing or when I'm upset or I'm passionate, my eyes tear up," she went on. "So yes, she did walk in on me and Jermaine arguing about a song that she was singing solo on, but you got to put it in context. Don't just tell people I'm mad because you singing solo. I'm mad because ya'll didn't invite our entire group to be a part of a song that's supposed to be for Xscape."

You can share this post!