Ariana Madix Refuses to Call Tom Schwartz Her Friend

Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Madix is not getting along with Tom Schwartz. The 38-year-old beauty has been shooting scenes for season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules" alongside Tom - but Ariana insisted they're not friends, after a fan questioned whether they're now on good terms.

"Whole cast is missing Sandoval. And I thought Ariana said we can't be friends with Schwartz??? (sic)," the fan asked on Instagram in response to a photo of the show's cast.

However, Ariana quickly clarified that she's not friends with Tom, after his involvement with the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal. The reality star replied, "I'm not friends with Tom Schwartz [shrug emoji] (sic)."

Ariana split from Tom after it emerged that he had a months-long affair with Raquel. And Schwartz was previously accused of helping his co-star to hide his affair. During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen in May, Ariana said, "That was the first time I cried in a long time because watching Tom Schwartz fully cosign and alley-oop the whole thing disgusted me to my core."

Meanwhile, Raquel took to social media to apologise after news of her affair emerged. The reality star wrote on Instagram at the time, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana (sic)."

Raquel also promised to reflect on her mistakes. She said, "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved."

"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices (sic)."

