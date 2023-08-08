 

Noah Schnapp Found Courage to Come Out as Gay Because of His 'Stranger Things' Character

The Will Byers depicter admits he finally learned to 'accept' himself after 'fully embracing' the fact that his TV character on the popular Netflix show was also gay.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Noah Schnapp credits "Stranger Things" storyline with helping him to come out as gay. The 18-year-old actor publicly announced his sexuality earlier this year, after Will Byers - his character in the hit Netflix show - did the same thing.

"Once I did fully embrace that Will was gay, it was just an exponential speed towards accepting it for myself. I would be in a completely different place if I didn't have Will to portray, and to embrace and help me accept myself. I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted," Noah explained to Variety prior to the actors' strike.

Noah also revealed that Millie Bobby Brown - his "Stranger Things" co-star - has been hugely supportive of him over recent months. The actor said, "I kept trying to do it in person with her, and it was too hard. So then I just FaceTimed her one day in the middle of a Party City and I was like, 'Millie, I'm gay.' And she was like, 'Oh, Schnapper! You told me finally!' "

Noah actually came out via a TikTok video in January. The teenage star shared the news with his fans, after previously telling his friends and family. He wrote at the time, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.' "

In the TikTok clip, Noah is also seen lip-syncing to a woman's voice. He says in the video clip, "You know, it never was that serious, it was never that serious, quite frankly we will never be that serious."

