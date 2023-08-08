Noah Schnapp Found Courage to Come Out as Gay Because of His 'Stranger Things' Character

AceShowbiz - Noah Schnapp credits "Stranger Things" storyline with helping him to come out as gay. The 18-year-old actor publicly announced his sexuality earlier this year, after Will Byers - his character in the hit Netflix show - did the same thing.
"Once I did fully embrace that Will was gay, it was just an exponential speed towards accepting it for myself. I would be in a completely different place if I didn't have Will to portray, and to embrace and help me accept myself. I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted," Noah explained to Variety prior to the actors' strike.
Noah also revealed that Millie Bobby Brown - his "Stranger Things" co-star - has been hugely supportive of him over recent months. The actor said, "I kept trying to do it in person with her, and it was too hard. So then I just FaceTimed her one day in the middle of a Party City and I was like, 'Millie, I'm gay.' And she was like, 'Oh, Schnapper! You told me finally!' "
Noah actually came out via a TikTok video in January. The teenage star shared the news with his fans, after previously telling his friends and family. He wrote at the time, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.' "
In the TikTok clip, Noah is also seen lip-syncing to a woman's voice. He says in the video clip, "You know, it never was that serious, it was never that serious, quite frankly we will never be that serious."