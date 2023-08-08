 

Matthew Broderick Opens Up on His Struggle to Land Roles After 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

The actor who's married to Sarah Jessica Parker admits he has a hard time landing roles as he's got 'wrinkly' following his breakout role in the 1986 teen movie.

AceShowbiz - Matthew Broderick thinks it's "hard" to get roles when he got "wrinkly." The 61-year-old actor has been in the industry for over 40 years but is best known for his role as the titular teenager in 1986 movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off", and admitted the decade following the release of the high school classic was filled with "ups and downs" as he struggled to be cast in more adult roles.

"I mean, yeah, I did have nice early success. But it's not easy to maintain that first flush. It's always a hard adjustment for child actors, young actors. People see the kid out of Leave It to Beaver grown up and they don't buy it - they want to see little Beaver," he told The Guardian newspaper.

"People associated me with younger roles, but I wanted them to come with me and get used to the fact that I'm wrinkly. And it was hard. The 90s were hard. Lots of ups and downs. But I always tried to keep at it, keep my heart in it. Hopefully that keeps you in the game."

The "Painkiller" star has "made peace" with the fact he'll always be known for "Ferris Bueller" although he feels uncomfortable thinking about his "legacy." He said, "What's my legacy? Well, I'm Ferris Bueller, I suppose. I have to accept it. And I like it. I've made my peace with it... I'm not ready for people to start discussing my legacy. And I have this Pollyanna streak that keeps me going. I always like to think there's something coming that's better."

Next January, Matthew will be starring alongside spouse Sarah Jessica Parker - with whom he has son James Wilkie, 20, and 14-year-old twins Marion Loretta and Tabitha Hodge -in a West End production of "Plaza Suite", having performed it on Broadway last year, and the actor admitted he is in awe of his wife's talent.

He said, "I admire her so much. Never mind personally - loving her and all that - but I admire her acting, too. Sarah started her career on the stage as well. So she's great at handling an audience. She's as sharp as can be. She's got real chops."

