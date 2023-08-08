 

Lil Wayne Sees 'the Most Change' in Hip-Hop Genre Due to Social Media

Lil Wayne Sees 'the Most Change' in Hip-Hop Genre Due to Social Media
Instagram
Music

The 'Tha Carter' rapper feels it's difficult now for aspiring artists to get recognized without online presence as he discusses the impact of social media in hip-hop scene.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne believes it is impossible for new artists to "break" without social media. The "Lollipop" hitmaker - whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. - believes "real talent" is still essential in order to rise to the top, but he also thinks there is no chance of doing so without an online presence and the exposure that offers to up-and-coming singers and rappers.

"Today, you have to know social media. If you don't, you have to have a team that does. That said, the main thing today is what it has been yesterday and the day before yesterday, You just have to have real talent. Real, everlasting and undeniable talent," he told Billboard when asked what it takes to break new acts.

  Editors' Pick

"That's how you still break an artist. Once you find that in an artist, then use and highlight that as much as you can, because it's hard. There are lots of artists that want to be exactly what they see [and hear] on social media. They just want to be that instead of being what they actually can be. So get them to believe in what they are and what they truly can be. And even if it is a challenge, that challenge has always been one of the most fun things ever for me. I love it."

The 43-year-old rapper believes hip-hop has changed more in recent years than ever before, which he attributes to the rise in social media. He added, "Right now is the time where I see the most change in our genre, because back then, I think it was just progress more than change; progression from what was already set before us and also us honouring what was set before us."

"But now it's not that no one's honouring what was before them - it's just that the world has changed thanks to social media. There was no such thing as social media when I started doing this. But social media has changed the genre and opened doors. That's definitely what helped contribute to its going global. [Social media] is good and bad."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Christopher Nolan Dishes on Why He Refused to Re-Record Unclear Dialogue in 'Oppenheimer'

Matthew Broderick Opens Up on His Struggle to Land Roles After 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'
Related Posts
Lil Wayne Explains Why He Was 'Scared' Asking Eminem for a Collaboration

Lil Wayne Explains Why He Was 'Scared' Asking Eminem for a Collaboration

Lil Wayne Admits He Can't Remember His Songs Due to Bad Memory

Lil Wayne Admits He Can't Remember His Songs Due to Bad Memory

Lil Wayne Walks Off Stage Mid-Show Because of Uninterested Crowd

Lil Wayne Walks Off Stage Mid-Show Because of Uninterested Crowd

Fans Disappointed After Lil Wayne Cancels Atlanta Show at Last Minute

Fans Disappointed After Lil Wayne Cancels Atlanta Show at Last Minute

Latest News
Edward Norton's Hulk Movie Would Have Featured Grey Hulk and Red Hulks in Sequel
  • Aug 08, 2023

Edward Norton's Hulk Movie Would Have Featured Grey Hulk and Red Hulks in Sequel

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star
  • Aug 08, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Blink-182's Tom DeLonge Rules Out Visiting Malaysia After Kissing 1975's Matty Healy at Lollapalooza
  • Aug 08, 2023

Blink-182's Tom DeLonge Rules Out Visiting Malaysia After Kissing 1975's Matty Healy at Lollapalooza

Matthew Broderick Opens Up on His Struggle to Land Roles After 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'
  • Aug 08, 2023

Matthew Broderick Opens Up on His Struggle to Land Roles After 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

Lil Wayne Sees 'the Most Change' in Hip-Hop Genre Due to Social Media
  • Aug 08, 2023

Lil Wayne Sees 'the Most Change' in Hip-Hop Genre Due to Social Media

Christopher Nolan Dishes on Why He Refused to Re-Record Unclear Dialogue in 'Oppenheimer'
  • Aug 07, 2023

Christopher Nolan Dishes on Why He Refused to Re-Record Unclear Dialogue in 'Oppenheimer'

Most Read
Placebo's Brian Molko Sued for Attacking Italian Prime Minister in Expletive-Laden Rant on Stage
Music

Placebo's Brian Molko Sued for Attacking Italian Prime Minister in Expletive-Laden Rant on Stage

Metallica Paid Hefty Fine After Fans Destroyed Venue's Property at Long Beach Concert

Metallica Paid Hefty Fine After Fans Destroyed Venue's Property at Long Beach Concert

Damon Albarn Drops F-Bomb as He Calls People Who Make Songs Using AI Vocals 'Idiot'

Damon Albarn Drops F-Bomb as He Calls People Who Make Songs Using AI Vocals 'Idiot'

Katy Perry Admits Motherhood Delays Her New Music

Katy Perry Admits Motherhood Delays Her New Music

Kelsea Ballerini Felt the Need to Lay Bare Her Failed Relationship in New EP

Kelsea Ballerini Felt the Need to Lay Bare Her Failed Relationship in New EP

Bebe Rexha Opens Up on Her Next Goal in Music Industry

Bebe Rexha Opens Up on Her Next Goal in Music Industry

Delta Goodrem Dishes on Her Muses for New Album

Delta Goodrem Dishes on Her Muses for New Album

Stormzy and Calvin Harris to Team Up on New Song

Stormzy and Calvin Harris to Team Up on New Song

Beyonce Puts Back Lizzo's Name on 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce Puts Back Lizzo's Name on 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour