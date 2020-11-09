Matthew Broderick Confesses to Almost Turning Down 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

Paramount Pictures Movie

During an interview on 'Quarantined with Bruce Bozzi', the husband of Sarah Jessica Parker explains that he thought the John Hughes film would stereotype him as an actor who talks to the camera.

Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Matthew Broderick almost didn't star in the classic 1980s film comedy "Ferris Bueller's Day Off", which made him famous.

The 58-year-old actor starred as a high school student in the film, who fakes sickness to stay at home and spends the rest of the day getting into trouble with his best friend and girlfriend - while his dean is trying to spy on him.

However, Matthew tells Sirius XM's "Quarantined with Bruce Bozzi" he thought the film would stereotype him as an actor who talks to the camera, and became close to turning down the now-iconic role.

"I thought (the script) was great," the star shares, "and I had a teeny hesitation because having just done (the plays) Brighton Beach (Memoirs) and Biloxi (Blues), I was like, 'Wow, I'm talking to the audience, just like in these plays'... And even in (the 1985 movie) Ladyhawke he talks to the camera a bit."

"You know, when you're young or starting out you think, 'I have to do something different'," he adds.

Fortunately, Matthew was encouraged to accept the role in the John Hughes film, recalling, "Before I had hung up the phone, (my agent) was like behind me in the room, saying, 'Yes, you should do it'."

"He flew to New York. 'I'll see you tomorrow. Let's just not talk about it anymore now, I'll see you tomorrow,' and he came and was suddenly in the room with me, saying, 'Yeah, I do think you should do it'."