 

Matthew Broderick Refuses to Publicly Talk About His Marriage to Protect His Kids and Avoid Trouble

The 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' actor doesn't want his children with Sarah Jessica Parker to read about their relationship from the media as he wants them to have a normal life.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matthew Broderick hides his marriage life with Sarah Jessica Parker from public eye to stop the couple's kids reading about their relationship. The Hollywood actors have been a husband and wife for 26 years and are parents to three children together - James, 20, and 13-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion - but they rarely talk about their family life in public and Matthew says they just want the youngsters to have a normal upbringing.

"Well, it's nothing we ever sat down and discussed. But I think it evolved and I think it's important," Matthew explained to the Guardian newspaper before the Screen Actors Guild announced strike action.

"Once you start talking about your relationship and your feelings in public you're in trouble. Also, we have children. I don't want to have my kids reading about our relationship. We try to keep some privacy, a circle around the family, so we can all have as normal a life as possible."

The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in May and Sarah Jessica marked the occasion with an Instagram post which gave clues about how they marked the milestone. She shared a picture of a Champagne cork and wrote, "Happy 26th anniversary my husband. That sure was a nice celebration and a real nice bottle of Champagne. And a gorgeous walk home. Oh the miles we have strolled together. I love you."

During the interview, Matthew also discussed his acting legacy and insisted he's made his peace with being forever remembered as teenage school skipper Ferris Bueller from his 1986 John Hughes comedy "Ferris Bueller's Day Off". He told the publication, "What's my legacy? Well, I'm Ferris Bueller, I suppose. I have to accept it. And I like it. I've made my peace with it."

However, Matthew insisted he's not ready to step away from acting just yet, adding, "I'm not ready for people to start discussing my legacy. And I have this Pollyanna streak that keeps me going. I always like to think there's something coming that's better."

