 

The Kinks' John Gosling Died at 75

The Kinks' John Gosling Died at 75
The 75-year-old keyboard player passes away and his former bandmates are quick to take to social media to remember and pay tribute to the late musician.

  • Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Kinks' John Gosling has passed away at the age of 75. The rock band have posted on social media to announce the passing of the keyboard player, who joined the group in 1970. "We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family," the band said on Instagram.

Gosling's former bandmates have also paid glowing tributes to the musician. Ray Davies - the band's lead vocalist - said, "Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in Peace dearest John (sic)."

Dave Davies has admitted to having a "deep affection" for his former bandmate. He said, "I'm dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling's passing. He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man."

Meanwhile, Mick Avory has hailed Gosling as a "great musician" and revealed that he also had a "fantastic sense of humour." The 79-year-old drummer said on Instagram, "Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour... which made him popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him.... (sic)"

Gosling left The Kinks in 1977 and in 1994, he became a founding member of the band The Kast Off Kinks, which also included Avory, Jim Rodford, John Dalton, and Dave Clarke. The keyboard player stayed in the band until he retired in 2008.

