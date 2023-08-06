Kelsea Ballerini Felt the Need to Lay Bare Her Failed Relationship in New EP

Instagram Music

As her single 'How Do I DO This' was inspired by her divorce from Morgan Evans, the 'Unapologetically' singer explains why she needed to pour her heart out.

Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelsea Ballerini wanted to share the story of her break-up through her new EP. The 29-year-old singer has explained that "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (for Good)" - which has been inspired by her divorce from Morgan Evans - will be distinctly different to her previous releases.

"It's about the nerves of going into a very unknown world. And, to me, I felt like since I hadn't really gotten to share my story in my perspective on what had happened in my life yet, that needed to come second. That is part two," Kelsea told Us Weekly about her new track "How Do I Do This".

"I felt like I really wanted to talk about, you know, the break-up, and let that kind of live in one piece. And then if I ever decided to do what we're doing now - 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)' - then that would be kind of the extension of the story."

Earlier this year, Kelsea revealed that she'd become "really good at being alone again." The singer was married to Morgan between 2017 and 2022, and Kelsea insisted that she was slowly adjusting to her new reality.

She told PEOPLE, "I think being alone requires you to be comfortable with whatever's going to come up in the quiet. If you're okay with whatever arises, then you're fine. If you're not comfortable being alone, it means that you're probably running away from something."

Kelsea now has "less people in [her] life" - but she still feels safe and secure. The music star - who is currently dating actor Chase Stokes - said, "I've reinvested in my real life really recently, and I feel like I have less people in my life, but the people I do have are pillars and safe and important."

You can share this post!