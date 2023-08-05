Award-Winning Composer Carl Davis Died Following Brain Haemorrhage

Celebrity

The conductor, who won a BAFTA and Ivor Novello award for 'The French Lieutenant's Woman' score, passed away at the age of 86 after suffering from a brain haemorrhage.



AceShowbiz - BAFTA-winning composer and conductor Carl Davis has passed away aged 86. The acclaimed musician, who created the music for the BBC's 1995 drama "Pride and Prejudice", won a BAFTA and an Ivor Novello award for his score to 1981 film "The French Lieutenant's Woman", and his passing was announced by his family.

"We are heartbroken to announce that Carl Davis (CBE) passed away this morning, following a brain haemorrhage. We are so proud that Carl's legacy will be his astonishing impact on music. A consummate all-round musician, he was the driving force behind the reinvention of the silent movie for this generation and he wrote scores for some of the most-loved and remembered British television dramas," a statement from his loved ones said.

Carl is survived by his actress wife Jean Boht, 91, as well as their two daughters and three grandchildren.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Carl lived in the UK since 1961. His other credits include music for BBC dramas "Upstairs, Downstairs" in 2010, and "Cranford" in 2007, as well as film music. In the 1970s, Jeremy Isaacs commissioned Carl to write the award-winning score for "The World at War" television series and he was later commissioned by the BBC to compose music for a host of classic serials.

He also collaborated with Sir Paul McCartney, 81, on "The Liverpool Oratorio", an eight-movement work based on The Beatles icon's life.

Sam Wigglesworth, director of performance music at Carl's publisher Faber, said, "To spend time with Carl was an energising - often dizzying - joy … Few, if any, composers today can boast such an eclectic life in music, and our world will be a duller place without him."

