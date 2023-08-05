 

Award-Winning Composer Carl Davis Died Following Brain Haemorrhage

Award-Winning Composer Carl Davis Died Following Brain Haemorrhage
Celebrity

The conductor, who won a BAFTA and Ivor Novello award for 'The French Lieutenant's Woman' score, passed away at the age of 86 after suffering from a brain haemorrhage.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - BAFTA-winning composer and conductor Carl Davis has passed away aged 86. The acclaimed musician, who created the music for the BBC's 1995 drama "Pride and Prejudice", won a BAFTA and an Ivor Novello award for his score to 1981 film "The French Lieutenant's Woman", and his passing was announced by his family.

"We are heartbroken to announce that Carl Davis (CBE) passed away this morning, following a brain haemorrhage. We are so proud that Carl's legacy will be his astonishing impact on music. A consummate all-round musician, he was the driving force behind the reinvention of the silent movie for this generation and he wrote scores for some of the most-loved and remembered British television dramas," a statement from his loved ones said.

Carl is survived by his actress wife Jean Boht, 91, as well as their two daughters and three grandchildren.

  Editors' Pick

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Carl lived in the UK since 1961. His other credits include music for BBC dramas "Upstairs, Downstairs" in 2010, and "Cranford" in 2007, as well as film music. In the 1970s, Jeremy Isaacs commissioned Carl to write the award-winning score for "The World at War" television series and he was later commissioned by the BBC to compose music for a host of classic serials.

He also collaborated with Sir Paul McCartney, 81, on "The Liverpool Oratorio", an eight-movement work based on The Beatles icon's life.

Sam Wigglesworth, director of performance music at Carl's publisher Faber, said, "To spend time with Carl was an energising - often dizzying - joy … Few, if any, composers today can boast such an eclectic life in music, and our world will be a duller place without him."

You can share this post!

You might also like

James Blunt Confirms Carrie Fisher Tribute Song

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Latest News
Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection
  • Aug 06, 2023

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last
  • Aug 06, 2023

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Noel Gallagher Mocks Bands Who Huddle Up Before Shows
  • Aug 06, 2023

Noel Gallagher Mocks Bands Who Huddle Up Before Shows

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on
  • Aug 06, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Award-Winning Composer Carl Davis Died Following Brain Haemorrhage
  • Aug 05, 2023

Award-Winning Composer Carl Davis Died Following Brain Haemorrhage

Will Smith and Kevin Hart Have Giggle Fit While Impersonating 'Close Talker' Tom Cruise
  • Aug 05, 2023

Will Smith and Kevin Hart Have Giggle Fit While Impersonating 'Close Talker' Tom Cruise

Most Read
Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome

Tori Spelling Faces 'Real' Financial Crisis After Spotted Living in RV

Tori Spelling Faces 'Real' Financial Crisis After Spotted Living in RV

Lizzo Gets Support From Kristin Chenoweth, Selma Blair and More Amid Lawsuit

Lizzo Gets Support From Kristin Chenoweth, Selma Blair and More Amid Lawsuit

Khloe Kardashian Shares Photos From Son Tatum's 1st Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Shares Photos From Son Tatum's 1st Birthday Party

Bethenny Frankel Reminds the Benefit of Doubt as She Weighs In on Lizzo Lawsuit

Bethenny Frankel Reminds the Benefit of Doubt as She Weighs In on Lizzo Lawsuit

Alice Evans Hints at Having New Lover, Two Years After Ioan Gruffudd Split

Alice Evans Hints at Having New Lover, Two Years After Ioan Gruffudd Split

Sophia Bush Files for Divorce From Grant Hughes Weeks After Celebrating First Wedding Anniversary

Sophia Bush Files for Divorce From Grant Hughes Weeks After Celebrating First Wedding Anniversary