 

Bryan Cranston 'Saddened' by Death of 'Breaking Bad' Co-star Mark Margolis

Making use of Instagram on Friday, August 4, the 67-year-old shared pictures of his late co-star on 'Breaking Bad' and 'You Honor'.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bryan Cranston has offered his final tribute to Mark Margolis. In a social media post, the Walter White depicter on the AMC crime drama series "Breaking Bad" said he's "saddened" by his co-star's death.

Making use of Instagram on Friday, August 4, the 67-year-old shared pictures of the late Mark. He began his caption, "I am very saddened today to learn of a friend's passing. Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being."

"Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set," he added. "His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already."

"Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work," Bryan concluded. He also explained that the first picture was Mark on "Your Honor", while the second one was him on "Breaking Bad".

