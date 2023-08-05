 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reflects on Stardom

The former 'Veep' actress admits in a new interview conducted before the current actors strike that she doesn't actually 'know what it means to be a huge movie star.'

  Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Louis-Dreyfus doesn't believe stardom is a "worthy pursuit." The "You Hurt My Feelings" actress is looking for projects that feel "fresh" and are things she'd like to watch herself, and doesn't think about what each move means for her wider career.

Asked if she wants to be a "huge movie star", she told The Guardian newspaper in an interview conducted before the current actors strike, "Well, I don't know what it means to be a huge movie star."

"Stardom, that's like air. In my view, that's not a worthy pursuit. But I'm trying to find more material that's fresh, and material that I would like to see myself. It's like this movie: if I weren't in it, I would go opening weekend to see it, because it's the kind of film that I enjoy watching," she further reflected on fame.

She jokingly added, "And then I'd have a complete s**t fit that I wasn't in it!" The 62-year-old star feels "about 30 in terms of energy and ambition" and admitted she gets a shock when she sees old footage of herself, though she is "delighted" to be the age that she is.

She said, "I recognize that I've gotten older and it is a very strange thing. There are moments where, if a video comes up of me 30 years ago, I'm like: holy c***, I really have gotten older. But I still feel physically that I am the same person, except I have more experience now. So I don't think of ageing as a negative - I'm actually delighted to be the age I am. I know so much more now than I did 30 years ago. There's something freeing about it."

The former "Veep" actress, who has sons Henry and Charlie with husband Brad Hall, believes ageism is still a problem in the U.S. She said, "I hope the tides are turning. I'm not sure that's completely the case. In American culture, I do believe that older women are less visible; people aren't inclined to listen to them in the way that they're inclined to listen to older men - certainly older white men."

