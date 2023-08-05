 

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness
Instagram
Celebrity

His family has revealed in a statement on Facebook that the 47-year-old Broadway star, who had been living in a hospice up, died on Wednesday, August 2 after battling a long illness.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Lion King" actor Clifton Oliver has died aged 47. His family has revealed that the Broadway star, who had been living in a hospice up, died on Wednesday, August 2 after battling a long illness.

His sister Roxy Hall told how he had been hospitalised for an undisclosed, but prolonged sickness and had spent his last six weeks in a hospice, and said in a Facebook post, "My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain call. His partner Richard was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 AM."

She contonued, "He had a Gorgeous smile on his Beautiful face!! He went twirling into the afterlife ready to make his Grand Appearance as the Star of his Homecoming Celebration! My heart is sad, and overjoyed at the same time! I will miss him, but he is finally at peace. He lives within all of us."

  Editors' Pick

Clifton started his stage career just after moving to New York City in 2010 to pursue theatre roles. He was a member of the cast of "Wicked" ensemble before landing a role in "The Heights" as Benny.

His big break came in 2011 when he was cast as Simba in Broadway's adaption of "The Lion King". Clifton continued his role in the show's Las Vegas run and then during a national US tour, and his other theatre credits include "Miracle Brothers", "Dreamgirls", "Motown the Musical" and "Kinky Boots".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Crew Member Appears to Grab a Handful of Her Bare Derriere

Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Facing Charges After Causing Chaos With Giveaway
Latest News
Shannon Beador Hits Back at Gina Kirschenheiter's Accusation of Copying Her Outfit
  • Aug 05, 2023

Shannon Beador Hits Back at Gina Kirschenheiter's Accusation of Copying Her Outfit

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness
  • Aug 05, 2023

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Facing Charges After Causing Chaos With Giveaway
  • Aug 05, 2023

Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Facing Charges After Causing Chaos With Giveaway

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Crew Member Appears to Grab a Handful of Her Bare Derriere
  • Aug 05, 2023

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Crew Member Appears to Grab a Handful of Her Bare Derriere

Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe
  • Aug 05, 2023

Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare
  • Aug 05, 2023

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare

Most Read
Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Lenny Hochstein Blasts 'Selfish' Lisa for Treating Him 'Like a Servant' During Marriage

Lenny Hochstein Blasts 'Selfish' Lisa for Treating Him 'Like a Servant' During Marriage

Tori Spelling Faces 'Real' Financial Crisis After Spotted Living in RV

Tori Spelling Faces 'Real' Financial Crisis After Spotted Living in RV

Lizzo Gets Support From Kristin Chenoweth, Selma Blair and More Amid Lawsuit

Lizzo Gets Support From Kristin Chenoweth, Selma Blair and More Amid Lawsuit