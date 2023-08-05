 

Taylor Swift Gushes Over Suki Waterhouse for Being 'Free' and 'Wise'

Taylor Swift Gushes Over Suki Waterhouse for Being 'Free' and 'Wise'
Instagram
Celebrity

Heaping praise on her close pal, the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker commends the British model-turned-musician for being trustworthy, spontaneous, and 'preternaturally wise.'

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is confident that Suki Waterhouse will keep all her secrets. The 33-year-old pop star has talked about her friendship with the model/actress who she describes as both "spontaneous and free" and "preternaturally wise" - revealing she feels comfortable telling her anything and knowing she will get good advice in return.

"When we hang out, I often come away wondering how someone can be simultaneously spontaneous and free - and also preternaturally wise," she told Ssense.com.

"She is the wildest person I know who I would also trust to keep any secret. You'll be stressed about something trivial, she'll just look at you, cigarette in hand, and say, 'Babe, you know none of this actually matters.' And she'll be exactly right."

  Editors' Pick

Taylor also backed her 31-year-old pal's recent move into music, saying, "Suki has always seemed like she stepped out of a time machine. Her music is so raw and hopelessly romantic because that's how she moves through the world."

After reading Taylor's comments about her, Suki tweeted her thanks by reposting the article and writing, "Imagine me this morning reading this article. I love this woman sm [so much]."

Suki previously gushed about the pair's friendship in an interview with E! News, insisting the pop star is a true pal and is always supportive. She explained, "Taylor is a friend of mine. She's amazing. I feel like when she likes something or supports someone, she always, like, is really true to that. I'm a real Swiftie."

Suki also supported her friend by attending her "The Eras" concert at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in May, bringing along her actor boyfriend Robert Pattinson. In a clip posted on TikTok, Suki said, "This was a huge moment for me!!!! I love u Taylor thanks for having me [sic]."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Spike Lee to Receive Director Award at 2023 TIFF
Related Posts
Taylor Swift's $100k Bonuses to 'Eras Tour' Truck Drivers Dubbed a 'Game Changer'

Taylor Swift's $100k Bonuses to 'Eras Tour' Truck Drivers Dubbed a 'Game Changer'

Taylor Swift Fever Hits Los Angeles Ahead of Her Concert Series in the City

Taylor Swift Fever Hits Los Angeles Ahead of Her Concert Series in the City

Taylor Swift Treats Her 'Eras' Tour Crew to Bonus Worth $55M

Taylor Swift Treats Her 'Eras' Tour Crew to Bonus Worth $55M

Taylor Swift Gifts 'Eras Tour' Crew $100K Each

Taylor Swift Gifts 'Eras Tour' Crew $100K Each

Latest News
Myke Wright's Ex-GF Speaks Against 'Mean' Lizzo, Claims the Raptress Stole Him From Her
  • Aug 05, 2023

Myke Wright's Ex-GF Speaks Against 'Mean' Lizzo, Claims the Raptress Stole Him From Her

Taylor Swift Gushes Over Suki Waterhouse for Being 'Free' and 'Wise'
  • Aug 05, 2023

Taylor Swift Gushes Over Suki Waterhouse for Being 'Free' and 'Wise'

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Keep the 'Affair Going' Despite His Wife's Attempt to Work Things Out
  • Aug 05, 2023

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Keep the 'Affair Going' Despite His Wife's Attempt to Work Things Out

Spike Lee to Receive Director Award at 2023 TIFF
  • Aug 05, 2023

Spike Lee to Receive Director Award at 2023 TIFF

New Mom Jessie J Proudly Wears Her Breast Pumps When She Leaves House
  • Aug 05, 2023

New Mom Jessie J Proudly Wears Her Breast Pumps When She Leaves House

Ice Cube Relishes Playing With 'No Rules' as 'Ninja Turtles' Villain in New Remake
  • Aug 05, 2023

Ice Cube Relishes Playing With 'No Rules' as 'Ninja Turtles' Villain in New Remake

Most Read
Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel
Celebrity

Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions

Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death

'Bachelorette' Alum Gabby Windey Comes Out Months After Splitting From Fiance Erich Schwer

'Bachelorette' Alum Gabby Windey Comes Out Months After Splitting From Fiance Erich Schwer

Driver Charged for Fatally Injuring Treat Williams in Accident

Driver Charged for Fatally Injuring Treat Williams in Accident

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy