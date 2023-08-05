 

Spike Lee to Receive Director Award at 2023 TIFF

Spike Lee to Receive Director Award at 2023 TIFF
The 'BlacKkKlansman' director is scheduled to be feted with Ebert Director Award at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival in September this year.

AceShowbiz - Spike Lee and Pedro Almodovar become the first honourees announced for this year's TIFF Tribute Awards. "Do the Right Thing" director Spike, 66, is set to be feted with the TIFF Ebert Director Award, which recognises filmmakers who have "exemplified greatness in their careers."

Meanwhile, "Live Flesh" filmmaker Pedro, 73 - who collected the best original screenplay for his 2022 movie "Talk to Her" - will receive the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media presented by Participant, which recognises "leadership in creating a union between social impact and cinema."

Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF, said about Spike, who won the adapted screenplay Oscar for his "BlacKkKlansman" film, "A foremost storyteller of our era… Spike has inspired audiences and made a lasting impact on the art of filmmaking."

He added about Pedro - one of the most renowned international auteurs of his generation, "It's a true thrill to acknowledge Pedro Almodovar as the distinguished recipient of the Jeff Skoll Impact Media Award for 2023."

"His artistic vision, bold storytelling and unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of cinema have had a profound impact on cinema. He challenges societal norms, champions diversity and illuminates the human experience with sensitivity and grace. We applaud his contributions to cinema and celebrate his ability to inspire and provoke audiences worldwide."

Past honourees at the TIFF Tribute Awards include Oscar winners Jessica Chastain, Roger Deakins, Brendan Fraser, Anthony Hopkins, Joaquin Phoenix, Taika Waititi, Michelle Yeoh, and Chloe Zhao.

The awards night is TIFF's largest annual fundraiser and collected $1.3 million in 2022. Its 2023 Tribute Awards will take place on Sunday, September 10, and will feature more than 60 films representing 70 countries, which will be shown from 7 to 17 of next month.

