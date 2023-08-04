 

Sinead O'Connor Wanted to Send Message to Abusive Mom by Shredding Photo of Pope on 'SNL'

Sinead O'Connor Wanted to Send Message to Abusive Mom by Shredding Photo of Pope on 'SNL'
Celebrity

The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker explains the real reason she ripped up a picture of Pope had something to do with her own mother besides the church's scandal.

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor intended to attack her abusive mum by tearing up a picture of Pope John Paul II on US television in 1992. The singer, whose remains have just been released to her family after she was found dead in London aged 56, caused a storm when she ripped up the image of the pontiff during a live performance on "Saturday Night Live", but contrary to widespread reports that she only did it to protest the Catholic church's cover-up of sexual abuse, the singer meant the controversial moment to target all abusers - including her mother.

"My intention had always been to destroy my mother's photo of the pope. It represented lies and liars and abuse. The type of people who kept these things were devils like my mother," she said about the incident in a passage from her 2021 memoir "Rememberings" that has resurfaced since her death.

  Editors' Pick

"I never knew when or where or how I would destroy it, but destroy it I would when the right moment came. And with that in mind, I carefully brought it everywhere I lived from that day forward. Because nobody ever gave a s*** about the children of Ireland."

Sinead added in her brutally frank autobiography - which detailed the years of abuse she suffered at the hands of her mum Johanna Marie, who died in a car crash in 1985 aged 46 - the religious backlash she got for tearing up the Pope's picture was worth it for the publicity and album sales.

She said about the stunt, which came two years after she shot to fame with her career-defining release of her cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" and its teary music video, "I feel that having a No 1 record derailed my career and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track… some things are worth being a pariah for."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing
Related Posts
Sinead O'Connor's Body Released to Her Family by Coroners

Sinead O'Connor's Body Released to Her Family by Coroners

Sinead O'Connor Refused to Call Herself Pop Star: 'I'm Just a Troubled Soul'

Sinead O'Connor Refused to Call Herself Pop Star: 'I'm Just a Troubled Soul'

Sinead O'Connor Worried Miley Cyrus Might've Been Led to Believe It's 'Cool' to Be Naked

Sinead O'Connor Worried Miley Cyrus Might've Been Led to Believe It's 'Cool' to Be Naked

Sinead O'Connor Admitted to Be Jealous of Her Sister's Beautiful Hair in Resurfaced Interview

Sinead O'Connor Admitted to Be Jealous of Her Sister's Beautiful Hair in Resurfaced Interview

Latest News
Kim Kardashian Advocates for Master P's Brother's Prison Release in Louisiana
  • Aug 04, 2023

Kim Kardashian Advocates for Master P's Brother's Prison Release in Louisiana

Sinead O'Connor Wanted to Send Message to Abusive Mom by Shredding Photo of Pope on 'SNL'
  • Aug 04, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Wanted to Send Message to Abusive Mom by Shredding Photo of Pope on 'SNL'

Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV
  • Aug 04, 2023

Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Secret NYC Date Detailed
  • Aug 04, 2023

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Secret NYC Date Detailed

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing
  • Aug 04, 2023

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Nice Time' at Her Early Birthday Dinner
  • Aug 04, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Nice Time' at Her Early Birthday Dinner

Most Read
Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public
Celebrity

Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel

Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions

Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Bettye LaVette Recalls How She Ended Up Working as Prostitute in New York

Bettye LaVette Recalls How She Ended Up Working as Prostitute in New York

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Sinead O'Connor Admitted to Be Jealous of Her Sister's Beautiful Hair in Resurfaced Interview

Sinead O'Connor Admitted to Be Jealous of Her Sister's Beautiful Hair in Resurfaced Interview

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death