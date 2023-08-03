 

Lizzo's Accuser Opens Up About the Hostile Working Environtment in First Interview Amid Lawsuit

Lizzo's Accuser Opens Up About the Hostile Working Environtment in First Interview Amid Lawsuit
Instagram
Celebrity

Arianna Davis, who has accused the singer of creating a hostile work environment and sexual harassment, talks about her alleged experiences working with the star in a chat on CBS News.

  • Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - One of the former backing dancers who have brought a lawsuit against Lizzo has blasted the singer in an interview about their court action. Arianna Davis, who has accused the 35-year-old singer of creating a hostile work environment and sexual harassment in court papers along with dancers Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, opened up about her alleged experiences working with the star in a chat on CBS News, a day after she and her former colleagues submitted their joint action.

She said about how Lizzo apparently urged her to touch a nude stripper at a club in Amsterdam in February and allegedly got the whole club to chant her name before she finally gave in. "It's an understanding in the camp that if you don't really participate and try to get in with Lizzo, you won't be booked on as many jobs. She won't like you as much. You'll be ostracised later," she said.

She added she and the third dancer plaintiff in the court action against Lizzo were reluctant to attend the raunchy show in Amsterdam but went and stayed in the corner. But Arianna said she was "singled out" by Lizzo to touch the nude male dancer, adding, "She was kind of going around, inviting people to touch the nude performers. And I guess it was my turn."

She added about how Lizzo allegedly fat-shamed her, "I believe she was trying to allude to the fact that I was gaining weight in a way that she wouldn't get cancelled, if that makes sense. It was not a like, 'You're fat, you're fired.' It was never, 'You're gaining too much weight', it was never blatant, it was very nuanced… there was this underlying air of, 'Why are you bigger?' "

  Editors' Pick

Lizzo was hit with more claims about her alleged mistreatment of her employees after the three dancers filed their lawsuit. The "Good as Hell" performer, was accused in the court action by three of her former dancers of subjecting them to endure weight-shaming and sexually denigrating behaviour – including forcing them to eating bananas sticking out of sex workers' vaginas during their wild trip to Amsterdam.

More of the singer's ex-employees are now speaking out in support of the lawsuit filed against the "Truth Hurts" singer for allegedly subjecting them to weight-shaming and sexually denigrating behaviour. Hours after three of Lizzo's former dancers came forward with the allegations, her former creative director, Quinn Whitney Wilson, and dancer Courtney Hollinquest claimed they experienced similar treatment.

Courtney said on her Instagram on Tuesday, August 01, "For clarification, I'm not a part of the lawsuit – but this was very much my experience in my time there. Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light."

Quinn shared a screenshot online of Courtney's statement to her own social media page, saying she was "echoing" everything that was already said. She added, "I haven't been a part of that world for around three years, for a reason. I very much applaud the dancers courage to bring this to light. and I grieve parts of my own experience. I'd appreciate space to understand my feelings."

Courtney replied by calling her "my sister" and said, "Forever only a few know what we've been through … love u Quinn."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel

Gigi Hadid Clarifies Post About Sister Bella's 'Comeback' After Treatment for Lyme Disease
Related Posts
Oscar-Nominated Director Sophia Nahli Allison Accuses 'Bully' Lizzo of Racism Amid Lawsuit

Oscar-Nominated Director Sophia Nahli Allison Accuses 'Bully' Lizzo of Racism Amid Lawsuit

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison Says She Exited Lizzo's Documentary After Being 'Gaslit'

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison Says She Exited Lizzo's Documentary After Being 'Gaslit'

More of Lizzo's Ex Employees Double Down on Weight-Shaming and Sexual Harassment Allegations

More of Lizzo's Ex Employees Double Down on Weight-Shaming and Sexual Harassment Allegations

Latest News
Cardi B Has Her Tampon String Swinging at Las Vegas Show
  • Aug 03, 2023

Cardi B Has Her Tampon String Swinging at Las Vegas Show

Olivia Rodrigo 'So Excited' as She Unveils Upcoming Album 'Guts' Tracklist
  • Aug 03, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo 'So Excited' as She Unveils Upcoming Album 'Guts' Tracklist

Ciara Chastised Over Upcoming Collab With Chris Brown Despite His Domestic Violence Scandal
  • Aug 03, 2023

Ciara Chastised Over Upcoming Collab With Chris Brown Despite His Domestic Violence Scandal

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Are Still Together Despite Split Rumors
  • Aug 03, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Are Still Together Despite Split Rumors

NewJeans Reaches New Milestones After 'Get Up' Tops Billboard 200
  • Aug 03, 2023

NewJeans Reaches New Milestones After 'Get Up' Tops Billboard 200

Ex-NBA Star Dwayne Bacon's Rapper Brother 350Heem Fatally Shot at His Album Release Party
  • Aug 03, 2023

Ex-NBA Star Dwayne Bacon's Rapper Brother 350Heem Fatally Shot at His Album Release Party

Most Read
Kevin Costner 'Embarrassed' by Estranged Wife Christine's Hawaii Vacation With His Close Friend
Celebrity

Kevin Costner 'Embarrassed' by Estranged Wife Christine's Hawaii Vacation With His Close Friend

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code

Joe Manganiello Mourns Death of Pal Paul Reubens Who 'Meant So Much' to Him

Joe Manganiello Mourns Death of Pal Paul Reubens Who 'Meant So Much' to Him

Swizz Beatz Thanks 8-Year-Old Son Genesis for Being Alicia Keys' 'Bodyguard' at Her Show

Swizz Beatz Thanks 8-Year-Old Son Genesis for Being Alicia Keys' 'Bodyguard' at Her Show

Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming

Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming

Kylie Jenner 'Got Dumped' by Timothee Chalamet After 7 Months of Dating

Kylie Jenner 'Got Dumped' by Timothee Chalamet After 7 Months of Dating

Yung Miami Mocked After Calling Herself 'the Black Oprah'

Yung Miami Mocked After Calling Herself 'the Black Oprah'