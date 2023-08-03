 

Lindsay Lohan Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body Two Weeks After Giving Birth to Son Luai

Two weeks after welcoming her first child with husband Bader Shammas, the 'Mean Girls' actress shows off her post-baby tummy in a mirror selfie she uploads via social media.

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Lohan is proud of her body as a new mother. Two weeks after giving birth to her first son Luai whom she shares with husband Bader Shammas, the "Mean Girls" star treated her social media followers to a sneak peek at her postpartum figure.

On Wednesday, August 2, the 37-year-old actress uploaded a mirror selfie via Instagram. In the picture, she could be seen showing off her tummy. For the photo, she donned a green bra top and a pair of high waist gray shorts.

The "Freaky Friday" actress, who added a pair of simple earrings to her cozy outfit, appeared to be makeup free in the photo. She also let loose her long hair, and gave a sweet smile while striking a pose in a bedroom.

Along with the photo, Lindsay expressed her thoughts on her postpartum body. She wrote in the caption of her post, "I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery." About being a parent, she went on to say, "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!"

In that same post, the "Parent Trap" star also offered details about her outfit. "My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I'm not a regular mom, I'm a postpartum mom. #fridamompartner," she spilled.

Lindsay welcomed son Luai last month. On July 17, her representative broke the exciting news to PEOPLE by stating, "The family is over the moon in love." The rep went on to spill that the couple's first child, whose name means "shield" or "protector," was born in Dubai.

That same day, Lindsay's mother, Dina Lohan, shared her excitement on meeting her grandson for the first time. To PEOPLE, she said, "Overwhelmed with love and joy! My flight is today, so excited." About her grandson's arrival itself, she further stated, "He came two days early."

Lindsay's father, Michael Lohan, has also shared his joy for having a new addition to his extended family. "We are all truly blessed in so many ways! All I can say is I'm so so happy for Lindsay and Bader! They will be amazing parents," Michael told PEOPLE on July 18.

