 

Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

The sexy snap arrives after the 51-year-old former 'Baywatch' babe was photographed crying and looking distraught at the stoop of her Los Angeles home during a rare sighting.

  • Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Carmen Electra is doing just fine. The Playboy cover girl made use of her Instagram account to share a new sexy photo after she sparked concern when she was caught sobbing in public.

On Monday, July 31, the former "Baywatch" babe treated her Instagram followers to a picture of her posing seductively on the same stoop in her Los Angeles house where she looked exasperated a day prior. In the new photo, Carmen flaunted her figure while donning a two-set pink outfit.

She flashed her toned midriff as she struck a pose at the door. She completed her carousel with a slew of photos of her rocking pink ensembles. "The year of pink," she wrote in the caption, adding several heart emojis.

Her followers flooded the comments section with gushing messages in response to the post. "Gorgeous babe," one wrote. "Pink looks fabulous on you!" someone else added, while a fan wondered, "Literally the HOTTEST!!how do u not age??!"

The sexy snap arrived after she was photographed crying and looking distraught during a rare sighting on Sunday. Sitting hunched over the stoop of her home, the 51-year-old model and actress looked troubled as she took deep breaths.

At one point, Carmen could be seen holding her hands up to her face while furrowing. The "Scary Movie" star also seemingly cried as she appeared to wipe away her tears from her makeup-free face.

During the rare sighting, Carmen dressed casually in a Guns N' Roses graphic tee that she paired with camouflage cargo pants and black Adidas sneakers. As for her signature blond hair, she let it tied up into a very messy bun.

Despite the apparent public meltdown, her representative told Page Six that there's "nothing to worry about." The rep further noted, "It looks like she had a migraine, and it's really hot out. The sun is basically in her eyes!"

