Madonna and Beyonce Joined by Their Daughters in Rare Photo at 'Renaissance' Backstage

Alongside her twin daughters Stella and Estere as well as Mercy, Madge has a total blast while attending the 'Cuff It' singer's show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna and Beyonce Knowles are two supportive queens. The "Material Girl" singer sent fans into a frenzy with a rare picture of them together after Madonna took her daughters to watch the "Break My Soul" songstress' "Renaissance World Tour" in New Jersey.

Joined by her twin daughters Stella and Estere as well as Mercy, Madge had a total blast while attending Beyonce's show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, July 30. The pop divas further excited fans with their interaction when Madonna shared on her Instagram account a photo of them posing together with their daughters.

Taken backstage, the snap saw Madonna and her three girls smiling alongside the wife of Jay-Z and her younger daughter, Rumi. Beyonce's eldest daughter Blue Ivy, however, was nowhere to be seen.

The picture wasn't the only sweet moment between the two divas. The "Cuff It" hitmaker apparently was aware of the Queen of Pop's presence at her show as she gave the latter a loving shout-out during the concert. "Big shoutout to the queen," Beyonce said while performing "Break My Soul", referring to Madonna who sat in the VIP section. "Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you!"

Madonna's appearance at the "Renaissance" concert marked her first public outing since she was hospitalized late last month for a "serious bacterial infection." Her longtime manager Guy Oseary addressed her condition in a June 28 post, writing, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU."

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," he added. Thankfully, Madonna returned home the next morning and has since recovered.

Last month, the Grammy winner shared a message to fans, addressing her condition after the health scare and promising that she'll be back for her upcoming "Celebration Tour" as soon as possible. "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe," she said on July 10. "I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."

