 

Madonna and Beyonce Joined by Their Daughters in Rare Photo at 'Renaissance' Backstage

Madonna and Beyonce Joined by Their Daughters in Rare Photo at 'Renaissance' Backstage
Instagram
Celebrity

Alongside her twin daughters Stella and Estere as well as Mercy, Madge has a total blast while attending the 'Cuff It' singer's show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna and Beyonce Knowles are two supportive queens. The "Material Girl" singer sent fans into a frenzy with a rare picture of them together after Madonna took her daughters to watch the "Break My Soul" songstress' "Renaissance World Tour" in New Jersey.

Joined by her twin daughters Stella and Estere as well as Mercy, Madge had a total blast while attending Beyonce's show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, July 30. The pop divas further excited fans with their interaction when Madonna shared on her Instagram account a photo of them posing together with their daughters.

Taken backstage, the snap saw Madonna and her three girls smiling alongside the wife of Jay-Z and her younger daughter, Rumi. Beyonce's eldest daughter Blue Ivy, however, was nowhere to be seen.

  Editors' Pick

The picture wasn't the only sweet moment between the two divas. The "Cuff It" hitmaker apparently was aware of the Queen of Pop's presence at her show as she gave the latter a loving shout-out during the concert. "Big shoutout to the queen," Beyonce said while performing "Break My Soul", referring to Madonna who sat in the VIP section. "Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you!"

Madonna's appearance at the "Renaissance" concert marked her first public outing since she was hospitalized late last month for a "serious bacterial infection." Her longtime manager Guy Oseary addressed her condition in a June 28 post, writing, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU."

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," he added. Thankfully, Madonna returned home the next morning and has since recovered.

Last month, the Grammy winner shared a message to fans, addressing her condition after the health scare and promising that she'll be back for her upcoming "Celebration Tour" as soon as possible. "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe," she said on July 10. "I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Had the 'Worst Pain' Post-Surgery

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo
Related Posts
Madonna Attends Beyonce's Show, Receives 'Big Shout-Out' From Queen Bey

Madonna Attends Beyonce's Show, Receives 'Big Shout-Out' From Queen Bey

Madonna Sees New Side of Her Children During Recovery From Bacterial Infection

Madonna Sees New Side of Her Children During Recovery From Bacterial Infection

Madonna Shares Motivational Message to Fans Amid Health Recovery

Madonna Shares Motivational Message to Fans Amid Health Recovery

Madonna Calls Herself 'Luckiest Star in the World' as She Can Dance 'Little Bit' Amid Recovery

Madonna Calls Herself 'Luckiest Star in the World' as She Can Dance 'Little Bit' Amid Recovery

Latest News
Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison Says She Exited Lizzo's Documentary After Being 'Gaslit'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison Says She Exited Lizzo's Documentary After Being 'Gaslit'

Madonna and Beyonce Joined by Their Daughters in Rare Photo at 'Renaissance' Backstage
  • Aug 02, 2023

Madonna and Beyonce Joined by Their Daughters in Rare Photo at 'Renaissance' Backstage

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo
  • Aug 02, 2023

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Had the 'Worst Pain' Post-Surgery
  • Aug 02, 2023

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Had the 'Worst Pain' Post-Surgery

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'

NeNe Leakes Shades 'Not Exciting' Kandi Burruss While Ranking 'RHOA' Stars
  • Aug 02, 2023

NeNe Leakes Shades 'Not Exciting' Kandi Burruss While Ranking 'RHOA' Stars

Most Read
Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit
Celebrity

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Gets Stronger as They Are Due to Welcome Baby No. 2

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Gets Stronger as They Are Due to Welcome Baby No. 2

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code

Erykah Badu Called 'Petty' for Throwing Shade at Beyonce Over Their Similar Tour Looks

Erykah Badu Called 'Petty' for Throwing Shade at Beyonce Over Their Similar Tour Looks