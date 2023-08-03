Driver Charged for Fatally Injuring Treat Williams in Accident

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

Ryan M. Koss, whose car crashed into the 'Everwood' actor's motorcycle on July 12 in Vermont, has been charged with 'grossly negligent operation with death.'

Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - The driver who crashed into Treat Williams' motorcycle, fatally injuring the actor, has been charged with negligence. On Tuesday, August 1, Ryan M. Koss was charged with "grossly negligent operation with death," according to a press release from the Vermont State Police, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

During the July 12 incident, Treat was "unable to avoid a collision" when his $3,500 1986 Honda VT700c bike crashed into a 2008 Honda Element driven by Koss, 35, as it cut across the northbound lane of Route 30 in the Morse Hill Road area of Dorset, south-west Vermont. And, following a review by the Bennington County State's Attorney's office, Koss "voluntarily met with troopers at the Shaftsbury Barracks, where he was processed on the charge and released."

Authorities also determined Williams' cause of death, stating that the actor died due to "severe trauma and blood loss" from the crash. The 71-year-old actor was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital via helicopter, where he was pronounced dead.

Williams' agent Barry McPherson shared the news of the star's death on June 12, saying, "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

You can share this post!