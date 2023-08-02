Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'

Cover Images/Roger Wong Music

The 'Gone Girl' star says she was a 'misogynist' who didn't appreciate pop music before she came to acknowledge the 'All Too Well' singer's talent as a songwriter and performer.

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski has revealed that she didn't always like Taylor Swift and it was all her fault. When explaining why she "didn't f**k" with the country-turned-pop superstar before, the model admitted her "snobbery" hindered her from appreciating the 33-year-old singer/songwriter's music.

In a recent episode of her "High Low" podcast, the 32-year-old catwalk beauty said she grew up listening to "so much music" with her parents, but her family didn't always expose her to things that were super popular. "I kind of grew up [with] a little snobbery around my generation," she shared. "I wasn't somebody who listened to pop music a ton."

Emily, who has been linked to a number of A-list stars such as Harry Styles and Pete Davidson, revealed a former flame helped her understand that music isn't necessarily bad just because it's beloved by tons of people. "They were talking about [how] just because something's popular doesn't mean that it isn't excellent," she said during a conversation with guest Troye Sivan. "Actually, a lot of times the things that are popular are actually just incredibly good. ... I came around. It changed it for me completely."

Now after she came to acknowledge Taylor's talent as a songwriter and performer, she saw herself as a "misogynist" because she didn't like the 12-time Grammy winner. "I was not a Swiftie and now I'm like, 'You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist that I didn't f**k with Taylor Swift,' " she told Troye.

Emily went on raving about Taylor after watching her perform live at one of her "Eras Tour" concerts. She said, "Because I went to her concert and I was like, 'This person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer, and anybody who says anything else? Like, they have issues. And actually maybe not a very sophisticated palette.' ... If you don't like Taylor Swift, then, like, you don't understand things."

Back in May, Emily took to TikTok to document her attending Taylor's show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. "Swiftie Era!" she captioned the video that showed her dancing and singing along to "Blank Space" at the concert.

