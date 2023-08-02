 

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'
Cover Images/Roger Wong
Music

The 'Gone Girl' star says she was a 'misogynist' who didn't appreciate pop music before she came to acknowledge the 'All Too Well' singer's talent as a songwriter and performer.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski has revealed that she didn't always like Taylor Swift and it was all her fault. When explaining why she "didn't f**k" with the country-turned-pop superstar before, the model admitted her "snobbery" hindered her from appreciating the 33-year-old singer/songwriter's music.

In a recent episode of her "High Low" podcast, the 32-year-old catwalk beauty said she grew up listening to "so much music" with her parents, but her family didn't always expose her to things that were super popular. "I kind of grew up [with] a little snobbery around my generation," she shared. "I wasn't somebody who listened to pop music a ton."

Emily, who has been linked to a number of A-list stars such as Harry Styles and Pete Davidson, revealed a former flame helped her understand that music isn't necessarily bad just because it's beloved by tons of people. "They were talking about [how] just because something's popular doesn't mean that it isn't excellent," she said during a conversation with guest Troye Sivan. "Actually, a lot of times the things that are popular are actually just incredibly good. ... I came around. It changed it for me completely."

  Editors' Pick

Now after she came to acknowledge Taylor's talent as a songwriter and performer, she saw herself as a "misogynist" because she didn't like the 12-time Grammy winner. "I was not a Swiftie and now I'm like, 'You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist that I didn't f**k with Taylor Swift,' " she told Troye.

Emily went on raving about Taylor after watching her perform live at one of her "Eras Tour" concerts. She said, "Because I went to her concert and I was like, 'This person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer, and anybody who says anything else? Like, they have issues. And actually maybe not a very sophisticated palette.' ... If you don't like Taylor Swift, then, like, you don't understand things."

Back in May, Emily took to TikTok to document her attending Taylor's show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. "Swiftie Era!" she captioned the video that showed her dancing and singing along to "Blank Space" at the concert.

You can share this post!

You might also like

NeNe Leakes Shades 'Not Exciting' Kandi Burruss While Ranking 'RHOA' Stars

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Had the 'Worst Pain' Post-Surgery
Related Posts
Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski Makes Racy Entrance in Sheer Dress at Michael Rubin's 4th of July Party

Emily Ratajkowski Makes Racy Entrance in Sheer Dress at Michael Rubin's 4th of July Party

Emily Ratajkowski Naked Underneath Her Coat When Attending Paris Fashion Show

Emily Ratajkowski Naked Underneath Her Coat When Attending Paris Fashion Show

Emily Ratajkowski Is Ready to 'Pick Out a Husband' at F1

Emily Ratajkowski Is Ready to 'Pick Out a Husband' at F1

Latest News
Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison Says She Exited Lizzo's Documentary After Being 'Gaslit'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison Says She Exited Lizzo's Documentary After Being 'Gaslit'

Madonna and Beyonce Joined by Their Daughters in Rare Photo at 'Renaissance' Backstage
  • Aug 02, 2023

Madonna and Beyonce Joined by Their Daughters in Rare Photo at 'Renaissance' Backstage

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo
  • Aug 02, 2023

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Had the 'Worst Pain' Post-Surgery
  • Aug 02, 2023

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Had the 'Worst Pain' Post-Surgery

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'

NeNe Leakes Shades 'Not Exciting' Kandi Burruss While Ranking 'RHOA' Stars
  • Aug 02, 2023

NeNe Leakes Shades 'Not Exciting' Kandi Burruss While Ranking 'RHOA' Stars

Most Read
Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance
Music

Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance

Azealia Banks Nearly Quit Music to Go Back to School

Azealia Banks Nearly Quit Music to Go Back to School

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Team Up for a Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan Music Fest

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Team Up for a Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan Music Fest

Halsey Dishes on Her Approach to Her New Album

Halsey Dishes on Her Approach to Her New Album

Saweetie Says She'll Release Her 'Barbie' Song After 'Barbie World' Controversy

Saweetie Says She'll Release Her 'Barbie' Song After 'Barbie World' Controversy

Anne-Marie Wants to Take a Break After Releasing Her Third Album 'Unhealthy'

Anne-Marie Wants to Take a Break After Releasing Her Third Album 'Unhealthy'

Harry Styles Raises $6.5 Million for Charity During His 'Love On Tour'

Harry Styles Raises $6.5 Million for Charity During His 'Love On Tour'

Travis Scott Dragged by Astroworld Victim's Family Attorney for His 'Stunningly Tone Deaf' Comments

Travis Scott Dragged by Astroworld Victim's Family Attorney for His 'Stunningly Tone Deaf' Comments

Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers

Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers