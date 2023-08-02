 

'Stranger Things' Inspires Sadie Sink's Fashion Style

The actress who plays Max Mayfield on the Netflix series loves playing with colors as she takes inspirations from the 80s similar to the fashion style of her TV character.

AceShowbiz - "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink reveals her personal style has been influenced by her character on the Netflix sci-fi horror series. The 21-year-old actress secured her breakthrough role as Maxine "Max" Mayfield in the hit 80s-inspired series during season two in 2017, and she admits her alter ego's fashion choices rubbed off on her because she was in her clothes for so long.

"With fashion, I find myself kind of taking on the style of a character during a shoot or afterwards. I really felt it with Max during season 3 for some reason and her style there, I definitely felt like I was kind of taking it on just playing with colours more and even kind of taking some inspiration from the 80s," she told the London Evening Standard.

"That definitely kind of led into my real life, but also because that shoot was maybe two years long. So to a certain point, if you're wearing a character's clothes for so long, it's going to rub off on you in one way or another."

As for makeup, she always opts for a simple natural look and never leaves the house without some brow gel to define her eyebrows. She said, "When it comes to makeup, I would say for my everyday life the one thing that I tend to use every single day is a brow gel of some kind or a brow pencil. I've never really played a character that's had a very specific beauty look. It's always just kind of been very natural."

Sadie's latest role is as Armani Beauty's latest global ambassador, for which she stars alongside Cate Blanchett in the luxury brand's Si Eau De Parfum Intense fragrance campaign. She said, "I am very excited to be working with the brand at this point in my life as I step into adulthood."

The "Chuck" actress says she feels "very adult" whenever she wears their fashion and beauty products. Sadie said, "I feel very adult, very mature and sophisticated whenever I'm wearing Armani clothes or beauty, there's definitely always a level of elegance there."

And she explained how scent can help her settle into playing a new character. Sadie explained, "It's so nice to have a separation between yourself and the character and leave behind your own personal fragrance and take on a new scent. I think scent has the power to play a huge part in getting into character and it's something that I've only recently thought about implementing in the future."

