Kevin Costner 'Embarrassed' by Estranged Wife Christine's Hawaii Vacation With His Close Friend

Cover Images/Abby Grant Celebrity

The 'Yellowstone' actor was reportedly taken aback by the handbag designer's behavior when she went on a vacation with their three kids and his close friend Josh Connor amid their divorce.

Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner is understandably upset at his estranged wife following her recent vacation in Hawaii. The actor was reportedly taken aback by Christine Baumgartner's trip to the tropical island with one of his close friends, Josh Connor.

According to sources close to the situation, the 68-year-old was so embarrassed that he "had to pick himself up off the floor after seeing what Christine was up to with one of his closest friends." A source told Radar Online after the "Yellowstone" star saw photos of Christine with Josh, "I don't think he's ever been so embarrassed."

While it's said that there's nothing romantic going on between Christine and Josh, she seemingly tried to rub salt into the wound with their vacation together. "She's showing Kevin two can play that game by heading off to Hawaii with his main man and having the time of her life!" another source claimed. "She insists she's not looking for romance with Josh, but she sent Kevin a big message that she has a lot more support from their group of friends than he thinks."

Christine was seen enjoying a tropical vacation with her three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, in July. They were joined by Josh, who is said to be a good friend of Kevin for years. The wealthy financier reportedly lives very close to the Costner family home in Carpinteria, California and he has been a "confidante" to Christine as she navigates her messy split from Kevin.

A source told The Sun that Josh had flown out to Hawaii to serve as a "companion" to Christine, and he was reportedly staying at the same swanky Four Seasons resort as her family. A source additionally told Daily Mail about Christine and Josh's interaction in Hawaii, "It's hard to say if there was anything going on with them, but he did put his hand on her leg at one point that I saw. That was the only actual physical interaction. Her suite is right next to the guy’s suite. He had the drinks charged to his room and they left together right before sunset."

Kevin was previously reported to be blindsided when Christine filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage. She recently moved out of the ocean-front home she used to share with "The Bodyguard" star. She is reportedly currently staying at "staff quarters" on the actor's estate as a "temporary solution" to ensure she was out of the abode in accordance with the 31 July deadline set by the court while she's still house-hunting.

You can share this post!