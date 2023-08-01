Swizz Beatz Thanks 8-Year-Old Son Genesis for Being Alicia Keys' 'Bodyguard' at Her Show

Instagram Celebrity

The 44-year-old proud dad and record producer gives a shout-out to his son Genesis as he shares photos of the boy standing next to his singer mother onstage.

Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Swizz Beatz couldn't be more proud of his and Alicia Keys' son, Genesis. Taking to social media, the record producer thanked the 8-year-old for being his mom's "bodyguard" at her Salt Lake City show.

On Monday, July 31, the 44-year-old unleashed photos of his son standing next to his mother onstage. On the top of the snap, he wrote, "He heard how people been acting at shows lately," referring to the trend of people throwing objects at artists. "My boy serious in real life."

In the caption, Swizz penned, "My boy said I'm not playing no games on moms stage," adding a series of laughing emojis. He then stressed, "He a real serious one. Thank you Gen we love you and your protection. He didn't care she was live on stage."

Genesis has been protective of his mom Alicia. Just a few days prior, the "Empire State of Mind" hitmaker unleashed a video documenting the moment she had a discussion with her boy over her "revealing" outfit at the July 12 concert.

In the clip, Genesis was accompanying Alicia in getting ready backstage and was looking at her wearing pink heart-shaped pasties under a black crop top. Seemingly not impressed by his mother's stage ensemble, he asked the singer, "[Are you] really going to do this, Mom?"

In response, Alicia questioned back, "What's wrong?" Genesis then pointed to the stickers and stated, "The heart." Alicia, however, replied, "It's cool."

When Genesis further asked, "So everybody can see your boobs?" Alicia went on to explain and assured him, "They can't, they just see a heart." The young boy then declared, "I've never seen somebody do that." Alicia then pointed out to Genesis, "Well you're only 8."

Alicia was later seen doing her choreography to show Genesis what people would see. Her boy, however, suggested her to do squat moves and claps instead of swinging her arms up in the air. Brushing off her son's suggestion, the "If I Ain't Got You" singer added, "It's not a big deal. It's boobs. Everyone has boobs."

In the accompanying message, Alicia wrote, "Genesis was not a fan of my pasties." Adding a series of rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji, she recalled, "There is NOTHING like a hometown show. Brooklyn, I felt every part of your love [a slew of purple heart emojis] Full recap on my YouTube!"

You can share this post!