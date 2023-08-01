Kerry Washington, Questlove and More Celebs Pen Tributes to Angus Cloud After His Sudden Death

Cover Images/Roger Wong/John Nacion Celebrity

Also mourning the death of the 'Euphoria' star is model Gigi Hadid, who re-shares a video from an advertisement for Ralph Lauren Fragrances in which they danced together.

Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - More celebrities have offered tributes to Angus Cloud upon learning of his sudden death. Among those who honored the late "Euphoria" star are Kerry Washington, Questlove, Gigi Hadid and more.

On Monday, July 31, Kerry shared a photo of the 25-year-old actor on Twitter and captioned it, "You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud." Danny Ramirez, meanwhile, wrote on his own page, "Angus… rest easy. Sending you and your family all my love."

Rapper Questlove, in the meantime, posted a photo of Angus on Instagram and penned, "Fez was the spiritual center of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show." The emcee added, "Love to his entire family and to those who knew him. #AngusCloud."

Also mourning Angus' passing was Gigi. Making use of her Instagram Story, she re-shared a video from an advertisement for Ralph Lauren Fragrances in which they danced together.

"Just saw the news about the loss," the model stated. "I only got to work with him a couple of times, but I was immediately drawn to his kind, gentle spirit. My deepest condolences to his closest and loved ones. May he rest in peace."

You can share this post!