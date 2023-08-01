Joe Manganiello Mourns Death of Pal Paul Reubens Who 'Meant So Much' to Him

Cover Images/Jeffery Mayer Celebrity

Just a few hours after the passing of his 'Pee-wee's Big Holiday' co-star was confirmed, the 'Magic Mike' actor pays a heartfelt tribute to the one who 'meant so much' to him.

Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Manganiello mourned the death of Paul Reubens. Just a few hours after the passing of his "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" co-star was confirmed, the "Magic Mike" actor remembered the late star, who "meant so much" to him, through a heartfelt social media tribute.

The 46-year-old actor got candid about his feelings over his 70-year-old pal's death on Monday, July 31. In the lengthy Instagram post, he lamented, "Man… this is tough. It's so hard to say goodbye when you know you'll never see someone again who meant so much to you. Someone who believed in you, and fought for you, and saw things in you that most people didn't."

The estranged husband of Sofia Vergara further wrote, "Everyone should be so lucky to have a friend like that. Well, I did, and today I have to say goodbye. Today the world lost one of the greatest comedic geniuses of all time. Paul was subversive, brilliant, witty, and had the biggest heart on the planet… anyone on his Birthday mailing list will know what I mean."

Having nothing but praises for Paul, Joe further elaborated, "He was a visionary who was so far ahead of his time and had one of the scariest eyes for talent I've ever seen. He was responsible for breaking so many incredible actors (see everyone in 'Pee Wee's Playhouse'), directors (Tim Burton), and composers (Danny Elfman)."

"He was an artist and a weirdo who fought for other artists and weirdos and the world was a much better place because it had him in it," Joe continued. "He was one of the most recognizable faces in the world, an icon, but yet he was still somehow this lovable underdog."

The former "True Blood" actor additionally expressed, "I'm just so glad that I got to be a part of his life and ultimately his comeback. I saw how tirelessly he showed up for people and his work with such joy. I feel lucky that I could always be there for him when he needed me." He then concluded, "Best friends forever. RIP."

Along with the heartfelt tribute, Joe shared a series of photos capturing him with Paul. Some of the pictures displayed the two spending time together while filming their movie "Pee-Wee's Big Holiday". He also unleashed a throwback photo from their movie's media tour in 2016.

Paul died at the age of 70 after battling cancer for years. His passing was confirmed by his representative on July 31 through a statement that read, "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness."

