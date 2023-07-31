 

Nicki Minaj's House Swarmed by Police Following Fake Report of Shooting

Nicki Minaj's House Swarmed by Police Following Fake Report of Shooting
One month after being swatted by callers alleging child abuse and house fire, the 'Super Freaky Girl' raptress is targeted by another fake report of shooting at her California house.

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj's house has been swarmed by police complete with lights and sirens. Falling victim to another bogus 911 call just weeks after being swatted, the "Super Freaky Girl" raptress reportedly had to once again deal with Sheriff's deputies following a fake report of shooting at her California mansion.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies had to rush to Nicki's mansion after 911 received a call from an unidentified individual about a person being shot at her house in the San Fernando Valley, California. The incident reportedly left the 40-year-old unhappy.

This incident, however, was not the first for Nicki. Back in June, the "Anaconda" spitter was targeted by an anonymous caller who claimed that her toddler son, whom she shares with husband Kenneth Petty, was being abused. TMZ revealed that the fraudster, at the time, called child services.

"We're told sheriff's deputies rolled up to Nicki's place around 6 P.M. Monday, but after speaking with her and her husband Kenneth Petty... and looking at their almost three-year-old child, determined there was no abuse and everything was kosher," the outlet unveiled. "Our sources say deputies chalked it up to a swatting call, and officers want everyone to know these sorts of calls are a huge waste of time and resources."

Aside from the child abuse allegation, Nicki has also dealt with another false claim that there was a fire at her house. At that time, a different caller contacted 911 to make the report. After the two fake reports, it became obvious that Nicki fell victim to swatting, the act of contacting the cops or giving a false report of a crime, and prompted her to pursue a legal action against those involved.

This latest swatting incident against Nicki surfaced just a few weeks after she responded to criticisms over the wig she wore to "Barbie" movie premiere. Reacting to comments about her asymmetrical wig, she stated, "AND DID!!! It's a new style I made up cutting it up like Barbie hair & leaving it uneven with a few long strands I missed. Jagged edge barbie. Wrap this up by end of business Eastern standard time bich."

