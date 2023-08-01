 

Kelly Clarkson Gives NSFW Response to Female Fan's Flirty Message

Kelly Clarkson Gives NSFW Response to Female Fan's Flirty Message
The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker cheekily shuts down a female fan who holds a sign that reads, 'My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you,' during her Las Vegas show.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson isn't interested in having a one-night stand, let alone with a woman. The singer-turned-TV host has cheekily shut down a flirty female fan with an NSFW response during one of her Las Vegas shows.

In a video which has circulated online, the "American Idol" was performing on Friday night, July 28 as part of her residency in Sin City when she spotted the female fan who held a sign that read, "My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you .."

The 41-year-old, who shares two sons with her former husband Brandon Blackstock, took a closer look at the sign before turning down the proposition. "I just unfortunately like d**ks," she said with a smile, before walking away from the edge of the stage.

Kelly's response to the female fan received mixed reactions from social media users. Some of them were left disappointed, with one saying, "Welllll that made my heart sad." Another was willing to come up with a better solution, claiming, "Kelly, I'm sure we can work out a mutually satisfying situation!"

Others, however, supported Kelly's sexual preference. "yes straight queen," one fan reacted. Another pointed out their connection with the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" songstress as exclaiming, "Same af." Another echoed the sentiment, "me too!...tf."

Kelly has been single since she called it quits with Brandon in June 2020. Their divorce was finalized in March 2022.

Though it's been a while since she's back on the market, Kelly has several times revealed that she's not ready to date again. In June, she admitted that she's "enjoying" her time as a single mother but she was unsure if she would ever want to date again because she thinks having a stepparent could be "confusing" for her children.

She told E! News, "I'm just enjoying me and I'm enjoying my children and I'm enjoying my work. I love what I'm doing right now. And I am a little hesitant, because stepparent situations aren't always great for everyone, or even having another person involved. It's already confusing enough sometimes, like your parents living in different places, and divorce can be hard on kids. So, I'm honestly not looking at all."

