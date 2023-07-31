Amanda Bynes Ditches Outpatient Care for Inpatient Treatment After 2nd Psychiatric Hold in a Year

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Easy A' star reportedly checks into a new mental health facility in Orange County at her own discretion as she felt she needed more help than the outpatient treatment was providing.

Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes is ditching outpatient care for inpatient treatment following her second psychiatric hold in a year. The former child actress is reportedly trying a new mental health treatment center amid ongoing struggles with her mental health.

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old checked herself into an intensive inpatient mental health treatment center in Orange County at the beginning of July, nearly a week after checking out of a Los Angeles area mental health facility where she received outpatient treatment. It was reportedly her own decision to check into the new facility because she felt she needed more help than the outpatient treatment was providing.

Sources tell the site that Amanda wanted more of a therapeutic place to live rather than living by herself at her L.A. apartment. She received a recommendation about this place from her last treatment center and she likes how she's able to be around a medical team, therapists and other patients, because it provides social interaction and company as opposed to being on her own.

The former "All That" star is said to be getting 24/7 care, while also taking part in daily therapy sessions and activities to help her develop skills to use when she leaves the center, which is a higher level of care than what she received in an outpatient setting.

It's currently unknown how long Amanda will spend time in the new facility as it depends on when she feels ready to leave and be on her own again. Her parents are allegedly aware of this and supportive of her decisions.

Amanda was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold in March after she was seen walking around naked in Los Angeles. She was hospitalized for nearly three weeks before starting outpatient treatment.

On June 17, she called the police indicating that she had thoughts of self-harm. She was placed on a psych hold and spent time in a psychiatric facility before being released on June 30 with plans for follow-up outpatient treatment.

