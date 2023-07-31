 

Dua Lipa Risks Wardrobe Malfunction While Pairing Thong and See-Through Mermaid Crochet Dress

The singer/actress, who plays Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' movie, flaunts her curves as she only dons a thong underneath a red see-through crochet gown.

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa channels her "Barbie" character in a new Instagram post. The singer/actress, who plays Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig's new movie, flaunts her curves as she only donned a thong underneath a red see-through crochet gown.

Taken in her native Kosovo, the pictures saw the "Levitating" hitmaker striking some poses on a rocky cliff off the coast with beautiful ocean scenery in the background. The pop star oozed sexiness as she opted to wear the sheer dress that featured a bustier-style bodice and a long fishtail skirt that cascaded down from behind.

Leaving little to the imagination, the "New Rules" singer wore nothing but a black thong underneath the dress. She completed her look with silver hoop earrings, a long pendant necklace and a smattering of gold rings. She let long dark hair loose in beach waves, while sporting a bronzy glow along with a swipe of highlighter on each cheek.

Prior to sharing the raunchy snaps, Dua celebrated her single from the "Barbie" soundtrack, "Dance the Night", that became one of the top 5 songs in the U.K. She treated fans to behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage, featuring cast members Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and more practicing their moves for the movie's big dance number.

"Dance The Night is Top 5 in the UK!" Dua captioned the video. "The first thing I saw from the Barbie movie when @iammarkronson asked me to write the song for the big dance scene in the film was the cast dance rehearsals. We then set off with the plan to write a song based on Barbie's inner thoughts in that very moment on the basis of what was to come next in her story and on the premise of the whole film."

She continued, "Fast forward to seeing the song we wrote together alongside @wyattish and @carolineailin come to life on the big screen was a very surreal moment for me. The song no longer felt like it belonged to me but belonged to Barbie and her perfect/imperfect self. I'm so grateful to all of you dancing at home with us and for Greta and Mark for trusting me with this task!!! Send me your videos of you dancing the night away!!!"

