 

Artist of the Week: Travis Scott

Artist of the Week: Travis Scott
Facebook
Music

The 'Astroworld' rapper captivates music fans with 'K-POP', his catchy collaboration with Bad Bunny and The Weekend, as he's soaring high on the charts with the new single.

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott has joined forces with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd to deliver a mesmerizing collaboration, "K-POP", which has quickly taken over the charts and captured the attention of music enthusiasts everywhere. This track, released ahead of Travis' long-awaited studio album, has easily become a massive hit, earning the top spot on the US Spotify Streaming Chart with over 2 million streams.

The success of "K-POP" extends beyond US borders, as it also made a strong debut on the global chart, starting at number two with over 7 million plays. This accomplishment further demonstrates the immense popularity and global reach of these three iconic artists, as their unique styles and talents seamlessly blend together to create an infectious and unforgettable sound.

The rapper's decision to include Bad Bunny and The Weeknd on this track not only showcases his ability to curate remarkable collaborations but also highlights his commitment to pushing boundaries and creating innovative music.

  Editors' Pick

As the song continues to dominate the charts and captivate listeners, it is clear that this collaboration has struck a chord with fans worldwide. With its infectious beats, powerful lyrics, and the stellar performances of these three artists, "K-POP" is a must-listen track that exemplifies the boundless potential of music to bring people together and transcend boundaries.

Along with its streaming popularity and chart success, "K-POP" has also generated significant excitement and anticipation for Travis' album. Fans have eagerly awaited new music from the artist, and this collaboration certainly lives up to expectations.

"K-POP" is among new materials in Travis' newly-released record "Utopia", which marks his first LP in five years since 2018 chart topper "Astroworld". The album is a star-studded affair with the likes of heavyweight names like Beyonce Knowles, Drake, and SZA as featured guests while Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, and many other A-listers as producers.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cheryl's Ex-Husband Ashley Cole Gets Married in Italy

Sofia Vergara Called 'Rudest Woman', Accused of Forgetting Her Humble Beginning by Teresa Giudice
Related Posts
Travis Scott's Unaware of the Severity Even After Being Told to Stop Astroworld Show Early

Travis Scott's Unaware of the Severity Even After Being Told to Stop Astroworld Show Early

Travis Scott Appears to Shade Timothee Chalamet on New Song Amid Kylie Jenner Dating Rumors

Travis Scott Appears to Shade Timothee Chalamet on New Song Amid Kylie Jenner Dating Rumors

Travis Scott's Show at Giza Pyramids Officially Canceled, Live Nation Confirms

Travis Scott's Show at Giza Pyramids Officially Canceled, Live Nation Confirms

Travis Scott Confirms 'Utopia' Release Date, Announces New Movie That's Coming With the Album

Travis Scott Confirms 'Utopia' Release Date, Announces New Movie That's Coming With the Album

Latest News
Amanda Cronin Hints at Being Cheated on by Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley
  • Aug 01, 2023

Amanda Cronin Hints at Being Cheated on by Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Team Up for a Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan Music Fest
  • Jul 31, 2023

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Team Up for a Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan Music Fest

Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance
  • Jul 31, 2023

Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance

Matthew McConaughey Reveals What He Finds 'More Useful' Than Pursuing Career in Politics
  • Jul 31, 2023

Matthew McConaughey Reveals What He Finds 'More Useful' Than Pursuing Career in Politics

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Shopping Together Amid Mauricio Umansky Split
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Shopping Together Amid Mauricio Umansky Split

Azealia Banks Nearly Quit Music to Go Back to School
  • Jul 31, 2023

Azealia Banks Nearly Quit Music to Go Back to School

Most Read
Yung Miami Fires Back at Trolls Saying She 'Can't Rap' With New City Girls Collab
Music

Yung Miami Fires Back at Trolls Saying She 'Can't Rap' With New City Girls Collab

Sinead O'Connor Will Be Remembered at Tribute Concert

Sinead O'Connor Will Be Remembered at Tribute Concert

Mark Ronson Forced to Scrap Some 'Great Songs' From 'Barbie'

Mark Ronson Forced to Scrap Some 'Great Songs' From 'Barbie'

Duran Duran to Raise Funds for Cancer Charity at Concert in Honor of Guitarist Andy Taylor

Duran Duran to Raise Funds for Cancer Charity at Concert in Honor of Guitarist Andy Taylor

Latto Draws Mixed Reactions With Her Acting Debut on 'Grown-ish'

Latto Draws Mixed Reactions With Her Acting Debut on 'Grown-ish'

Cardi B Defended by Fans After Throwing Mic at Concertgoer Who Tosses Drink at Her Onstage

Cardi B Defended by Fans After Throwing Mic at Concertgoer Who Tosses Drink at Her Onstage

Hayley Williams Opens Up How Her Body 'Just Gave Out' Before Cancelling Paramore Concerts

Hayley Williams Opens Up How Her Body 'Just Gave Out' Before Cancelling Paramore Concerts

Rita Ora Reflects on Her Evolution From First Album to Third One

Rita Ora Reflects on Her Evolution From First Album to Third One

DDG Announces Retirement From YouTube to Focus on Music

DDG Announces Retirement From YouTube to Focus on Music