Artist of the Week: Travis Scott

The 'Astroworld' rapper captivates music fans with 'K-POP', his catchy collaboration with Bad Bunny and The Weekend, as he's soaring high on the charts with the new single.

Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott has joined forces with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd to deliver a mesmerizing collaboration, "K-POP", which has quickly taken over the charts and captured the attention of music enthusiasts everywhere. This track, released ahead of Travis' long-awaited studio album, has easily become a massive hit, earning the top spot on the US Spotify Streaming Chart with over 2 million streams.

The success of "K-POP" extends beyond US borders, as it also made a strong debut on the global chart, starting at number two with over 7 million plays. This accomplishment further demonstrates the immense popularity and global reach of these three iconic artists, as their unique styles and talents seamlessly blend together to create an infectious and unforgettable sound.

The rapper's decision to include Bad Bunny and The Weeknd on this track not only showcases his ability to curate remarkable collaborations but also highlights his commitment to pushing boundaries and creating innovative music.

As the song continues to dominate the charts and captivate listeners, it is clear that this collaboration has struck a chord with fans worldwide. With its infectious beats, powerful lyrics, and the stellar performances of these three artists, "K-POP" is a must-listen track that exemplifies the boundless potential of music to bring people together and transcend boundaries.

Along with its streaming popularity and chart success, "K-POP" has also generated significant excitement and anticipation for Travis' album. Fans have eagerly awaited new music from the artist, and this collaboration certainly lives up to expectations.

"K-POP" is among new materials in Travis' newly-released record "Utopia", which marks his first LP in five years since 2018 chart topper "Astroworld". The album is a star-studded affair with the likes of heavyweight names like Beyonce Knowles, Drake, and SZA as featured guests while Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, and many other A-listers as producers.

