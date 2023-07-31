Cheryl's Ex-Husband Ashley Cole Gets Married in Italy

Instagram Celebrity

The soccer ace, who was previously married to Cheryl, has exchanged wedding vows with his fiancee Sharon Canu in an Italian ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ashley Cole has tied the knot with his Italian model fiancee Sharon Canu. The former footballer, 42, whose marriage to singer Cheryl, 40, fell apart in 2010, got hitched in an intimate Italian ceremony over the weekend.

His wedding arrived 16 months after Ashley proposed to Sharon, with whom he has son Jaxon, six, and four-year-old daughter Grace.

The couple confirmed their engagement last year after they first met in 2014, and friends and loved ones were invited over to an Italian seaside location to take in the celebrations.

Ashley and Sharon exchanged vows under a flower arch with a seafront view. Their nuptials have been shared on social media by guests, with Sharon wearing a white lace dress for the ceremony.

The couple met in 2014, just after Ashley's move to Roma from Chelsea, before he relocated to Los Angeles in 2016.

Guests at the wedding included Ashley's former Chelsea teammate John Terry, 42, who jumped on stage to serenade the couple at their reception with a rendition of John Legend's hit "All of Me".

A source told The Sun ahead of the wedding, "Ashley and Sharon are madly in love and have spent months planning their ­special day. They met in 2014 when he joined AS Roma and now they are returning to the city for their nuptials."

"Loads of her family live there and it's very romantic - it's going to be a very ­special day. They have put lots of money into it but they have only invited close friends and family. As a couple they have been very private so they don't feel the need for a flashy, public wedding."

Sharon celebrated ahead of her wedding with a hen party in Ibiza in June, with her and pals posing on social media wearing Ashley face masks. After Ashley popped the question in 2022, Sharon said on Instagram it was the "easiest yes" she'd ever said.

Former England star Ashley started dating Cheryl in 2004, and they wed in 2006 but split four years later.

