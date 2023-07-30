 

Hayley Williams Opens Up How Her Body 'Just Gave Out' Before Cancelling Paramore Concerts

Hayley Williams Opens Up How Her Body 'Just Gave Out' Before Cancelling Paramore Concerts
Instagram
Music

The lead vocalist of the 'Misery Business' band talks about 'a week of misery, sadness, and bellyfuls of antibiotics and steroids' as she addresses her band's concert cancellations.

  • Jul 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hayley Williams has gone through a "week of misery" after cancelling a number of Paramore concerts. The group put on hold four shows on their current US tour due to illness, and the 34-year-old frontwoman took to Instagram to reveal her body "just gave out" after she initially tried to battle through her undisclosed symptoms.

"As you know, we postponed a handful of dates due to illness. We kick back up Saturday in Tulsa (!!!) after a week of misery, sadness, and bellyfuls of antibiotics and steroids. For the record, we did not have food poisoning or a band-wide s*** fest," she wrote on her Instagram story ahead of the band's return to the stage at the BOK Center in Tulka, Oklahoma, on Saturday, July 29.

"In all seriousness, this past week has been really tough. Nobody would know this but I started getting sick in Houston (non contagious) and muscled my way all the way through LA. Adrenaline is a wonder! But by the time the excitement and the nerves from all the LA shenanigans wore off, my body just gave out."

  Editors' Pick

The "Ain't It Fun" singer admitted touring has grown more and more difficult as she's got older, but she still finds going out on stage "very healing." She continued, "Touring is different at 34 than it was at 16, when leaving home felt like the greatest escape."

"At this age, I have my own home life, a community, a dog, my sisters and the rest of my family who are getting older… Alf and I go on neighborhood walks with my elderly neighbor and her dog. It's quite a lot to leave behind."

"But then, we get on stage for 2 hours and I see the world through this joyous, hopeful and wide-open lens. It's a view I simply cannot get from home. And it's very healing - especially as obsessed and addicted to the daily doom-scroll of local, national, and global news as I am."

Hayley went on to thank audiences for helping to "revive" her. She wrote, "This tour has done my heart a lot of good. I couldn't be more grateful for the faces I see the first few seconds after we walk onstage during the intro. Those people revive me, nightly."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Seann William Scott Struggled to Make Ends Meet After Getting Only $8K for His 'American Pie' Role

Margot Robbie Spends Over $50K While Taking a Break From 'Barbie' Press Tour
Related Posts
Hayley Williams Explains Why She Thinks She's Introvert

Hayley Williams Explains Why She Thinks She's Introvert

Paramore Members Hayley Williams and Taylor York Confirm Relationship After Years of Speculations

Paramore Members Hayley Williams and Taylor York Confirm Relationship After Years of Speculations

Hayley Williams Teases Paramore's Comeback, Insists Her Loyalty Didn't Dwindle Despite Solo Projects

Hayley Williams Teases Paramore's Comeback, Insists Her Loyalty Didn't Dwindle Despite Solo Projects

Hayley Williams and Josh Farro Get Songwriting Credits for Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U'

Hayley Williams and Josh Farro Get Songwriting Credits for Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U'

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
Coi Leray Appears to Diss Latto in Snippet of New Music Following Their Beef
Music

Coi Leray Appears to Diss Latto in Snippet of New Music Following Their Beef

Tim McGraw Reveals His Anxiety Ahead of First Arena Tour

Tim McGraw Reveals His Anxiety Ahead of First Arena Tour

Yung Miami Fires Back at Trolls Saying She 'Can't Rap' With New City Girls Collab

Yung Miami Fires Back at Trolls Saying She 'Can't Rap' With New City Girls Collab

Drake Appears to Drag Pharrell Williams in Pusha T Beef in His Verse on Travis Scott's 'Meltdown'

Drake Appears to Drag Pharrell Williams in Pusha T Beef in His Verse on Travis Scott's 'Meltdown'

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones Criticizes the Use of AI in Music Industry

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones Criticizes the Use of AI in Music Industry

Sinead O'Connor Will Be Remembered at Tribute Concert

Sinead O'Connor Will Be Remembered at Tribute Concert

Duran Duran to Raise Funds for Cancer Charity at Concert in Honor of Guitarist Andy Taylor

Duran Duran to Raise Funds for Cancer Charity at Concert in Honor of Guitarist Andy Taylor

Mark Ronson Forced to Scrap Some 'Great Songs' From 'Barbie'

Mark Ronson Forced to Scrap Some 'Great Songs' From 'Barbie'

Takeoff's Posthumous Project Is on the Way, Quavo Confirms

Takeoff's Posthumous Project Is on the Way, Quavo Confirms