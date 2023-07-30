Hayley Williams Opens Up How Her Body 'Just Gave Out' Before Cancelling Paramore Concerts

Instagram Music

The lead vocalist of the 'Misery Business' band talks about 'a week of misery, sadness, and bellyfuls of antibiotics and steroids' as she addresses her band's concert cancellations.

AceShowbiz - Hayley Williams has gone through a "week of misery" after cancelling a number of Paramore concerts. The group put on hold four shows on their current US tour due to illness, and the 34-year-old frontwoman took to Instagram to reveal her body "just gave out" after she initially tried to battle through her undisclosed symptoms.

"As you know, we postponed a handful of dates due to illness. We kick back up Saturday in Tulsa (!!!) after a week of misery, sadness, and bellyfuls of antibiotics and steroids. For the record, we did not have food poisoning or a band-wide s*** fest," she wrote on her Instagram story ahead of the band's return to the stage at the BOK Center in Tulka, Oklahoma, on Saturday, July 29.

"In all seriousness, this past week has been really tough. Nobody would know this but I started getting sick in Houston (non contagious) and muscled my way all the way through LA. Adrenaline is a wonder! But by the time the excitement and the nerves from all the LA shenanigans wore off, my body just gave out."

The "Ain't It Fun" singer admitted touring has grown more and more difficult as she's got older, but she still finds going out on stage "very healing." She continued, "Touring is different at 34 than it was at 16, when leaving home felt like the greatest escape."

"At this age, I have my own home life, a community, a dog, my sisters and the rest of my family who are getting older… Alf and I go on neighborhood walks with my elderly neighbor and her dog. It's quite a lot to leave behind."

"But then, we get on stage for 2 hours and I see the world through this joyous, hopeful and wide-open lens. It's a view I simply cannot get from home. And it's very healing - especially as obsessed and addicted to the daily doom-scroll of local, national, and global news as I am."

Hayley went on to thank audiences for helping to "revive" her. She wrote, "This tour has done my heart a lot of good. I couldn't be more grateful for the faces I see the first few seconds after we walk onstage during the intro. Those people revive me, nightly."

