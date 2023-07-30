 

Margot Robbie Spends Over $50K While Taking a Break From 'Barbie' Press Tour

Amid her hectic schedule promoting the Mattel doll movie, the 'Babylon' actress squeezes some time for a relaxing break in a luxury cabin with some of her close pals.

  • Jul 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Margot Robbie splurged out £50,000 to take her friends on a relaxing break. The "Barbie" actress was joined by 14 of her pals for an all-expenses-paid retreat in a luxury cabin at luxury getaway Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire last week, with the 33-year-old beauty and her husband Tom Ackerley treating the group to a private chef, luxury spa treatments, free-flowing cocktails served from a van, hot tubs, and activities including clay pigeon shooting, cycling, and prosecco pong.

"Despite being the hottest actress on the planet right now, Margot is incredibly down-to-earth and loves nothing more than hanging out with her best mates," a source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column.

"She knows the tight-knit crowd through work and her husband, and she feels like she can be herself around them and really let her hair down. She's more than happy to share her wealth with the people she loves, and she is really generous."

The mini-break gave Margot some time off from her global promotional tour in support of "Barbie", during which she's dressed up in some of the Mattel doll's most iconic looks. The insider added, "The weather wasn't great, but they were happy to chill out, eat and drink."

"After spending the last few weeks dressed to the nines and tottering around in heels, Margot ditched the glad rags and donned jeans, comfy hoodies and flip-flops. Her mates mostly work in the film industry too so they're not fazed by Margot's fame and she can just be herself."

Margot recently admitted she wasn't "much of a Barbie girl as a kid." The blonde beauty - who grew up in Queensland, Australia - told People magazine, "I didn't personally have any [Barbie dolls] that I can recall. My sister did and I remember my cousin did. I would play with my cousin's, but I wasn't actually that much of a Barbie girl as a kid."

Asked what kind of girl she was as a child, Margot replied, "I was more of a roll-around-in-the-mud kind of gal."

