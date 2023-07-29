Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'America's Got Talent', who has nine-year-old son Eric with Lauren Silverman, used to live in the upmarket area of Holland Park in Kensington amongst the likes of David and Victoria Beckham.

AceShowbiz - Simon Cowell has moved to the countryside. The 63-year-old music mogul, who is engaged to Lauren Silverman, 45, and has nine-year-old son Eric with her, used to live in the upmarket area of Holland Park in Kensington amongst the likes of David Beckham and Victoria Adams but has reportedly left the London area to enjoy "freedom" in Oxfordshire.

A source told PEOPLE, "He moved into the home a few months ago and is really enjoying the freedom of country life. Simon loves his cars and he can now drive them around the country lanes as much as he wants."

The insider added, "He's still going to keep doing his work in the U.S. but now has a home to come back to where he can relax that's away from London. In Holland Park, he couldn't ever step outside his door without being stopped by someone, and now he can just kick back and live a relatively anonymous life, which is what he wants."

Just weeks ago, the Syco founder, who in his native UK famously served as a judge on "The X Factor" and "Britain's Got Talent" and also starred on "American Idol" and "America's Got Talent" across the pond, was reported to have sold his £45 million mansion after home invasions at the property. Simon admitted that he had no idea that a security expert who had lost a fortune after working with A-listers was plotting to rob some of his ex-clients with the help of a Bulgarian decoder device worth £750 until after British tabloid The Sun had handed a dossier to police and exposed the planned raid.

After learning of the plot, he told The Sun newspaper, "When I initially was told about this story by The Sun, I couldn't believe it. It was like something out of a science fiction film. I want to thank the team at The Sun who have been working hard to expose this."

