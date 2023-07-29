 

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 'America's Got Talent', who has nine-year-old son Eric with Lauren Silverman, used to live in the upmarket area of Holland Park in Kensington amongst the likes of David and Victoria Beckham.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Simon Cowell has moved to the countryside. The 63-year-old music mogul,  who is engaged to Lauren Silverman, 45, and has nine-year-old son Eric with her, used to live in the upmarket area of Holland Park in Kensington amongst the likes of David Beckham and Victoria Adams but has reportedly left the London area to enjoy "freedom" in Oxfordshire.

A source told PEOPLE, "He moved into the home a few months ago and is really enjoying the freedom of country life. Simon loves his cars and he can now drive them around the country lanes as much as he wants."

  Editors' Pick

The insider added, "He's still going to keep doing his work in the U.S. but now has a home to come back to where he can relax that's away from London. In Holland Park, he couldn't ever step outside his door without being stopped by someone, and now he can just kick back and live a relatively anonymous life, which is what he wants."

Just weeks ago, the Syco founder, who in his native UK famously served as a judge on "The X Factor" and "Britain's Got Talent" and also starred on "American Idol" and "America's Got Talent" across the pond, was reported to have sold his £45 million mansion after home invasions at the property. Simon admitted that he had no idea that a security expert who had lost a fortune after working with A-listers was plotting to rob some of his ex-clients with the help of a Bulgarian decoder device worth £750 until after British tabloid The Sun had handed a dossier to police and exposed the planned raid.

After learning of the plot, he told The Sun newspaper, "When I initially was told about this story by The Sun, I couldn't believe it. It was like something out of a science fiction film. I want to thank the team at The Sun who have been working hard to expose this."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

Tim McGraw Reveals His Anxiety Ahead of First Arena Tour
Related Posts
Simon Cowell Sells House After Living in Constant Fear as Copy of His Lock Is Sold by Criminal Gang

Simon Cowell Sells House After Living in Constant Fear as Copy of His Lock Is Sold by Criminal Gang

Simon Cowell Gearing Up for New Mobile Game After Mega-Money Advertising Deal

Simon Cowell Gearing Up for New Mobile Game After Mega-Money Advertising Deal

Simon Cowell in 'Total Shock' After Bankrupt Businessman Tried to Burgle His $45M Mansion

Simon Cowell in 'Total Shock' After Bankrupt Businessman Tried to Burgle His $45M Mansion

Simon Cowell Jokes About Changing His Face Again on 'BGT' After Plastic Surgery Speculations

Simon Cowell Jokes About Changing His Face Again on 'BGT' After Plastic Surgery Speculations

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray
Celebrity

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma