Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Celebrate Baby Tatum Thompson's 1st Birthday

In separate posts that are both sweet, Kris compares her adorable little grandson to her only son Rob Kardashian while Khloe gushes over the birthday boy.

Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner is amazed at how much her grandson Tatum looks like her son Rob Kardashian. The 67-year-old matriarch welcomed her 12th grandchild last year when her daughter Khloe Kardashian - whom she has with late husband Robert Kardashian - welcomed a baby with former partner Tristan Thompson and took to social media on the little one's first birthday on Friday, July 28 to pay a glowing tribute as she noted how "wild" it is that the tot resembles his uncle.

"Happy, happy birthday to my grandson Tatum, our beautiful little love bug, whose smile lights up a room! Thank you for bringing even more love into our hearts, and for your precious personality and your sweet, sweet, happy spirit every single day," she wrote on Instagram.

"You are such a blessing and I love you to the moon and back!!! Thank you for the laughter, the fashion shoots, the ability to crawl faster than anyone I've ever met, and the way you bring me such a calm whenever I get my hugs…I'm honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob. It's wild and I love it!!!! I love you my amazing Tatum!!! I love you my sweet boy (sic)."

"The Kardashians" star - who is also grandmother to Mason 13, Penelope, eleven, and eight-year-old Reign through her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian; North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, via Kim Kardashian; 41, five-year-old True through daughter Khloe; six-year-old Dream through her son Rob; 36, and Stormi, five and a 17-month-old Aire via youngest daughter Kylie Jenner - was also joined in the birthday tributes by Good American founder Khloe, who noted that God had "given her what [she] needed" in the form of a son.

She said, "I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."

