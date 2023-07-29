 

'Barbie' Fart Joke Scrapped After Failing to Amuse Audiences at Test Screenings

'Barbie' Fart Joke Scrapped After Failing to Amuse Audiences at Test Screenings
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

Director Greta Gerwig reveals one of the deleted scenes in the newly-premiered Mattel doll movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is dubbed a 'fart opera.'

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Greta Gerwig was forced to cut a "fart opera" from "Barbie". The 39-year-old filmmaker and her editor Nick Houy had tried to incorporate the flatulence scene into the acclaimed new movie but ultimately scrapped the plans after it didn't amuse audiences during test screenings.

"We've always tried to get in a proper fart joke and we've never done it. We had like a fart opera in the middle (of 'Barbie'). I thought it was really funny. And that was not the consensus," Greta said to IndieWire.

Houy added, "We had a lot of fart jokes in this one, so I thought there was a chance we would get one in. Much higher chance of it being in 'Barbie' than 'Little Women'. Too bad it didn't make it. It was in the wrong place, too. We need to work it into a more significant narrative moment next time."

  Editors' Pick

Houy explained that he and Greta wanted every joke to count in "Barbie" which meant repeated test screenings of the picture. He said, "(Barbie) was so much more a comedy than 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women'."

"So we were just, like, 'Let's put it in front of people and see how they react.' Everyone's different and every screening's different and we've definitely learned, over the years, that you really have to let things have their fair chance and then act accordingly. Once you know it's dead, you have got to get it out of there."

Houy likened the process of editing scenes in a movie to a continuous game of "whack-a-mole." He explained, "Even if you get a scene perfect, then if you've cut all these other scenes or you've changed the order or you've done work to these other scenes, now you have to rework the scene that originally was great and you're constantly playing whack-a-mole."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Mick Jagger Left His A-List Guests to Party Without Him at Birthday Bash

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Celebrate Baby Tatum Thompson's 1st Birthday
Related Posts
'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body

'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body

Margot Robbie Spends Over $50K While Taking a Break From 'Barbie' Press Tour

Margot Robbie Spends Over $50K While Taking a Break From 'Barbie' Press Tour

'Barbie' Costume Designer Stunned as the Movie Sparks 'Ultra-Feminine' Fashion Trend

'Barbie' Costume Designer Stunned as the Movie Sparks 'Ultra-Feminine' Fashion Trend

Whoopi Goldberg 'Shocked' by Conservatives' Backlash Against 'Barbie' Movie

Whoopi Goldberg 'Shocked' by Conservatives' Backlash Against 'Barbie' Movie

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
'Oppenheimer' Star Benny Safdie Dishes on How Chris Nolan Helped Him Master Hungarian Accent
Movie

'Oppenheimer' Star Benny Safdie Dishes on How Chris Nolan Helped Him Master Hungarian Accent

'Oppenheimer' Sparks Huge Surge in Fedora Sales

'Oppenheimer' Sparks Huge Surge in Fedora Sales

'Barbie' Costume Designer Stunned as the Movie Sparks 'Ultra-Feminine' Fashion Trend

'Barbie' Costume Designer Stunned as the Movie Sparks 'Ultra-Feminine' Fashion Trend

Seann William Scott Struggled to Make Ends Meet After Getting Only $8K for His 'American Pie' Role

Seann William Scott Struggled to Make Ends Meet After Getting Only $8K for His 'American Pie' Role

Bradley Cooper's Request to Use Lady GaGa's Song 'Joanne' in 'A Star Is Born' Was Rejected

Bradley Cooper's Request to Use Lady GaGa's Song 'Joanne' in 'A Star Is Born' Was Rejected

Viola Davis Pulls Out of 'G20' to Support Hollywood Strikes Despite Film Receiving SAG-AFTRA Waiver

Viola Davis Pulls Out of 'G20' to Support Hollywood Strikes Despite Film Receiving SAG-AFTRA Waiver

Samuel L. Jackson Clashed With Movie Bosses Due to 'Snake on a Plane' Movie Title

Samuel L. Jackson Clashed With Movie Bosses Due to 'Snake on a Plane' Movie Title

Nicolas Cage Pleased With 'The Flash' Cameo as Superman Despite Very Brief Appearance

Nicolas Cage Pleased With 'The Flash' Cameo as Superman Despite Very Brief Appearance

'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body

'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body