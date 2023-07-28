Jimmie Allen Announces Comedy Tour Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Instagram Celebrity

The country singer earns mixed responses after announcing on his Instagram account that he's set to embark on a comedy tour titled 'I Said What I Said' which will kick off in October.

AceShowbiz - The ongoing sexual assault allegations against him doesn't stop Jimmie Allen from hustling. The country singer announced on Thursday, July 27 that he's set to embark on a comedy tour titled "I Said What I Said" which will kick off in October.

" 'I Said What I Said,' and I'm gonna say it again during my 3-night comedy tour coming this October!" Jimmie wrote in an Instagram post. "ALL shows are invite only, so be sure signup with your e-mail via link in bio to receive the latest news & how to win tix."

His followers showed mixed responses in the comments section. "Very strange choice of comeback," one of them wrote. Another asked, "Lol you going through a midlife crisis or something?"

Some others also expressed confusion upon learning of the announcement. "Now is this post a joke? I'm honestly asking," one person said. One other wrote, "Wait what? Isn't he a country western singer?? I'm so confused!!" while someone simply noted, "This can't be real."

Several fans left positive messages underneath his post. "You're a wonderful guy, Jimmie. Don't let the media tear you down. Big fan of your still, brotha. It really is my dream to collaborate with you. Lmk if you need an opening act! 'Girl Next Door' will always be my jam," a fan gushed. Another fan seemed to be excited as writing, "I'm screaming. I cannot wait for this! I knew something was up when you were cutting up on stage in Nola let's GOOOO."

Jimmie's shocking announcement of his comedy tour arrived just a week after he countersued the two women who accused him of sexual assault. In court documents, Jimmie denied all allegations, adding that one of the accusers defamed him and that the other took his cell phone without his permission.

In the first case, Jimmie was accused of repeatedly assaulting an unnamed "Jane Doe" on his management team. Meanwhile, the second case claimed that Jimmie assaulted another woman in a Las Vegas hotel room and secretly recorded the encounter.

Amid the sexual assault allegations, Jimmie issued a public apology to his estranged wife, Alexis Gale, who is pregnant with their third child together. "It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," Jimmie's statement read.

He continued, "I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship -- one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely."

