 

Beyonce Spends 'Tens of Thousands' of Dollars to Maintain Her Costumes During London Shows

Beyonce Knowles reportedly hires a dozen of elite seamstresses in London to repair and maintain her stage wardrobe during her tour dates in the capital city of UK.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles is splurging "tens of thousands" of pounds on maintaining her stage wardrobe during her week of shows in London. The "Crazy in Love" hitmaker is halfway-through a string of gigs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London and has hired a team of 12 elite seamstresses to adjust her outfits and repair those she has been wearing on stage, as well as to look after the costumes worn by her numerous backing dancers.

"Beyonce has enlisted all of the best seamstresses in London. She has more people working on her wardrobe than some major designers do. It is costing tens of thousands but she feels it's worth it for the spectacle of her tour, she wants to renew her outfits constantly," a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

The insider added, "Other stars aren't quite so pleased. One manager was tearing his hair out trying to find someone to fix a pair of designer shoes and had to dash down to a cobbler himself in the hope of getting it sorted because everyone else has been booked up by Bey."

So far during her London shows, the likes of Dua Lipa, Mae Muller, Emilia Clarke, and Kris Jenner have been in the audience to watch Beyonce perform on her long-awaited tour.

During her concert in Paris on Friday, May 26, the former Destiny's Child star took a moment to honour the late Tina Turner following her death earlier this month at the age of 83.

In a video captured by a fan, Beyonce urged the crowd to "scream so she can feel your love" and said, "If you're a fan of mine, you're a fan of Tina Turner 'cause I wouldn't be on this stage without Tina Turner. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance. Thank you for your loyalty."

Beyonce described Tina as her "beloved queen" when news of her passing was revealed on Wednesday, May 24 and had previously cited the "Private Dancer" hitmaker as one of her biggest inspirations.

She wrote on her website, "My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I'm so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

