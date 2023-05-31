 

Gisele Bundchen Enjoys Paddleboarding in Bikini With Her Jiu-Jitsu Instructor

Gisele Bundchen Enjoys Paddleboarding in Bikini With Her Jiu-Jitsu Instructor
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

The 42-year-old supermodel is photographed showing off her amazing physique as she's having some fun with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in Miami, Florida.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen is living life to the fullest now that she's single. The supermodel was photographed having some fun with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, as they did a little paddleboarding over the weekend in Miami, Florida.

In a picture circulating online, the 42-year-old beauty showed off her amazing physique as she was clad in a black string bikini. She completed her look with a straw hat and sunglasses as she paddled in the water. As for Joaquim, he also flaunted his toned body by going shirtless and sporting a pair of green shorts and a baseball cap.

This isn't the first time for Gisele and Joaquim to be spotted in an outing together after her split from ex Tom Brady. The pair were seen together for the first time in November 2022, one month after the former Victoria's Secret Angel and the former NFL player announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

  Editors' Pick

At the time, Gisele and the fitness instructor enjoyed a meal in Costa Rica with her and Tom's two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Days later, the two were snapped having a dinner outing with her children as well Joaquim's brother Jordan. On the recent occasion, however, her kids didn't seem to be present.

In January, Gisele and Joaquim were also pictured on a run together. Obtained by Daily Mail, some pictures saw the runway star wearing a green workout top and black shorts. Meanwhile, her companion donned a gray T-shirt as the pair jogged alongside one another.

Of Gisele and Joaquim's relationship, a source told Us Weekly that Gisele and the Valente Brothers co-founder "have known each other for two years." The two previously worked together in 2021 for a photo shoot for Dust Magazine.

Gisele herself once praised the Valente brothers in an interview with Vanity Fair. "They're awesome people," she gushed. "They have created this safe space. I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Snoop Dogg Calls Himself 'Chicken Wing' for Scrapping Military Enlistment to Pursue Rap Career

Raven-Symone Says She Makes Her Ex-Lovers Sign an NDA
Related Posts
Gisele Bundchen Shows Off Bikini Body and Enjoys Wakeboarding With Kids in Miami

Gisele Bundchen Shows Off Bikini Body and Enjoys Wakeboarding With Kids in Miami

Gisele Bundchen Has 'Hard Times' When She Misses Tom Brady 'Terribly' After Split

Gisele Bundchen Has 'Hard Times' When She Misses Tom Brady 'Terribly' After Split

Gisele Bundchen Joined by Twin Sister Patricia While Making Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Gisele Bundchen Joined by Twin Sister Patricia While Making Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Newly Single Moms Gisele Bundchen and Shakira Bonding During Night Out With Kids

Newly Single Moms Gisele Bundchen and Shakira Bonding During Night Out With Kids

Latest News
Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani Join 'Insidious' Universe With Sixth Film 'Thread'
  • Jun 01, 2023

Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani Join 'Insidious' Universe With Sixth Film 'Thread'

Raven-Symone Says She Makes Her Ex-Lovers Sign an NDA
  • Jun 01, 2023

Raven-Symone Says She Makes Her Ex-Lovers Sign an NDA

Former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter Battling Dementia
  • Jun 01, 2023

Former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter Battling Dementia

Kaley Cuoco Bids Farewell to Beloved Dog After the Pet Died
  • Jun 01, 2023

Kaley Cuoco Bids Farewell to Beloved Dog After the Pet Died

Robert Englund Tips Kevin Bacon to Play Freddy Krueger as He Feels 'Too Old' for the Role
  • Jun 01, 2023

Robert Englund Tips Kevin Bacon to Play Freddy Krueger as He Feels 'Too Old' for the Role

Third Suspect in Jam Master Jay's Murder Has Been Indicted
  • May 31, 2023

Third Suspect in Jam Master Jay's Murder Has Been Indicted

Most Read
Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child

Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Refuses to Settle Sexual Assault Lawsuit Despite Judge's Order

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Refuses to Settle Sexual Assault Lawsuit Despite Judge's Order

Matty Healy Seems to Allude to Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Onstage at U.K. Festival

Matty Healy Seems to Allude to Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Onstage at U.K. Festival