Gisele Bundchen Enjoys Paddleboarding in Bikini With Her Jiu-Jitsu Instructor

The 42-year-old supermodel is photographed showing off her amazing physique as she's having some fun with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in Miami, Florida.

May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen is living life to the fullest now that she's single. The supermodel was photographed having some fun with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, as they did a little paddleboarding over the weekend in Miami, Florida.

In a picture circulating online, the 42-year-old beauty showed off her amazing physique as she was clad in a black string bikini. She completed her look with a straw hat and sunglasses as she paddled in the water. As for Joaquim, he also flaunted his toned body by going shirtless and sporting a pair of green shorts and a baseball cap.

This isn't the first time for Gisele and Joaquim to be spotted in an outing together after her split from ex Tom Brady. The pair were seen together for the first time in November 2022, one month after the former Victoria's Secret Angel and the former NFL player announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

At the time, Gisele and the fitness instructor enjoyed a meal in Costa Rica with her and Tom's two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Days later, the two were snapped having a dinner outing with her children as well Joaquim's brother Jordan. On the recent occasion, however, her kids didn't seem to be present.

In January, Gisele and Joaquim were also pictured on a run together. Obtained by Daily Mail, some pictures saw the runway star wearing a green workout top and black shorts. Meanwhile, her companion donned a gray T-shirt as the pair jogged alongside one another.

Of Gisele and Joaquim's relationship, a source told Us Weekly that Gisele and the Valente Brothers co-founder "have known each other for two years." The two previously worked together in 2021 for a photo shoot for Dust Magazine.

Gisele herself once praised the Valente brothers in an interview with Vanity Fair. "They're awesome people," she gushed. "They have created this safe space. I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially."

