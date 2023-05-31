 

Alec Baldwin Gets Much-Needed Hip Surgery After Dealing With 'Very Intense Chronic Pain'

Cover Images/Jose Perez
Sharing a picture of her posing next to the 'Rust' actor in the hospital, Hilaria Baldwin reveals that her husband has just got 'a new hip' to 'improve' his 'quality of life.'

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin has just undergone a much-needed surgery to "improve" his "quality of life." Sharing the news of his hospitalization, Hilaria Baldwin revealed that her husband is recovering after a hip replacement surgery on Tuesday, May 30.

The yoga instructor made use of her Instagram post to let out a photo of the actor in the hospital. In the image, she posed next to her husband who was laying in bed while sporting a hospital gown. He flashed a weak smile as his wife assured that he went through the medical procedure "safely."

"Alec got a new hip today," Hilaria explained in the caption, adding that "it was a long time necessary." Revealing that the "30 Rock" alum suffered "very intense chronic pain" before the surgery, she declared her endless support for him. "We have been through so much together...as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life," she penned.

The mother of seven also thanked the doctors and medical staff who have been taking care of Alex. "Grateful to Dr Davidovitch, Dr Miller, Dr Golden, Dr. Furgiuele, the nurses, pt, ot, staff and the other amazing people who so generously are bringing him safely through this," she concluded.

In the comments, Alec showed his appreciation for Hilaria's support. "And you. Thanks to you," he wrote.

Alec's surgery came after he became a grandfather for the first time. Earlier this month, his eldest child, daughter Ireland Baldwin whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger, welcomed daughter Holland with her partner, musician RAC.

Alec and Hilaria took to social media to congratulate Ireland on the birth of her daughter. "All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here!!! Congratulations to the mama and papa, Ireland and Andre. We love you so very much!" Hilaria wrote along with a photo of the couple with their seven kids, Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 7 months.

Alec gushed in the comments, "Miracle." The 65-year-old also shared a throwback photo of him and Ireland, writing, "My first baby had her first baby. Much love to the three of you!"

