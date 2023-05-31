 

Kate Beckinsale Denies Plastic Surgery Allegations: 'Can't Take the Risk'

Kate Beckinsale Denies Plastic Surgery Allegations: 'Can't Take the Risk'
Instagram
Celebrity

Setting the record straight, the 'Underworld' actress, who looked stunning at the Cannes Film Festival last week, shuts down Instagram users who accused her of getting plastic surgery.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale has responded to chatter about her getting cosmetic procedures to achieve her youtful look. Setting the record straight, the "Underworld" actress shut down Instagram users who accused her of surgically enhancing her beauty.

It started after the actress shared on her page some pictures of her looking incredibly stunning while gracing the Cannes Film Festival red carpet last week. Attending the "The Pot-au-Feu" premiere on May 24, Kate opted for a bedazzled sheer romper with a dramatic train from the Zuhair Murad Couture.

The 49-year-old looked so beautiful to the point one person apparently thought it was too good to be true. "please tell me you had a facelift because it's not possible to be this gorgeous at 50," the person wrote under her post.

The comment didn't go unnoticed by Kate, who quickly clapped back at the user. "No threads no thread lift no Botox no laser no nose job no filler . I do have facials with prp to boost collagen and micro current for skin tightening and oxygen," she explained. "I probably would try laser but I'm a bit scared . Haven't so far ."

Her responses, however, didn't stop haters from accusing her of going under the knife. Another person commented, "Lol why do Celebrities have to deny their face procedures? Just dont lie about it ..she still looks great!" To that, Kate replied, "I haven't had a facelift or filler or Botox . I'm not lying and I don't have to accept people accusing me of things I haven't done."

Kate continued her commenting spree by telling another Instagram user who asked, "whatever happened to aging naturally..so sad," that she has "no filler" and "don't be sad for me. X." She additionally claimed that she has a medical condition which doesn't allow her to get "botox and fillers," saying, "I actually can't I have a condition called mast cell activation syndrome which is actually a massive daily struggle and means I react to hundreds of things badly. Can't take the risk."

Back in 2021, Kate shared that she wasn't obsessed with looking youthful. She told PEOPLE that she didn't "actually think about [aging] that much." She further explained, "I think other people seem to be very obsessed with aging in a way that I am not. I am asked about that a lot. The minute I turned 31, press-wise, they'd say, 'Heading towards 40.' And you just go, 'Pardon?' nobody said that to me when I was 10 and I was almost 20."

"I'm in a much happier situation in my forties than I was in my thirties," she added. "But I don't actually think about it that much. I think about it because people ask me about it, but I don't think I would [otherwise]."

She continued, "Things haven't started to fall off yet and I haven't had crazy hormone changes…I'm sure that will make me think about it much more, but at the moment nothing feels wildly different than it has for a while."

