 

Video: Michael Buble Unboxing Grammy That He Receives 3 Months After Awards Show

The 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker shares a clip of himself unboxing his Golden Gramophone after finally getting the statuette, three months following the awards event.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Michael Buble has finally got his Grammy - three months after winning the award. The 47-year-old singer collected the gong for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Higher" back in February, and he's now taken to Instagram to reveal that he's finally got his hands on the award.

"So being in Canada, sometimes things take a little longer to get here, but I wanted to be part of being with you when I opened my Grammy that just came," Michael - currently on tour - explained in a video clip.

Michael subsequently thanked his friends and family as he opened the package. He said, "As I open it, rip it open... I just want to say thank you so much. Thank you, God, my beautiful wife and kids, my family, all my friends … all of my beautiful co-writers, all you beautiful people - and mostly, I want to thank you (the fans)."

Michael admitted that winning the award feels "really good." He said, as he opened the box, "There she is. I mean, it's not all about winning… but sometimes it feels really good! And thank you to the Academy."

Michael captioned the video, "I love what I do, who I do it with, and mostly, who I do it for. Thank you for supporting a small town Canadian kid who lives out his dreams everyday [heart emoji] @recordingacademy #higher #teamworkmakesthedreamwork (sic)."

Meanwhile, Michael previously revealed that he's always trying to balance his work commitments with his family life.

The singer - who has Noah, nine, Elias, seven, Vida, four, and Cielo, nine months, with Luisana Lopilato - told "That Gaby Roslin Podcast", "My manager always says to me, 'It isn't tough to make the decisions kid, it's tough to live with the consequences of those decisions, so can you live with the consequences of that, Mike? If you put your family first it's going to hurt our career in those countries, what do you think?' And, of course, for me it sucks as, of course, I'm telling you here that I'm thinking about it all the time and I'm sitting in bed thinking, 'Oh damn.' "

