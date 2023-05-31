 

Ludacris Hits Back at 'Dumbest Question' About 'Fast and Furious' Franchise

Universal Pictures
The 'Red Light District' rapper-turned-actor gets brutally honest about the reason why the action movie franchise fronted by Vin Diesel still keeps going after ten movies.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ludacris explains that the financial success of "Fast and Furious" has kept the franchise going. The 45-year-old rapper and actor reprises his role as Tej Parker in the latest movie "Fast X" and hit back at those who question why the series has run for more than two decades by pointing out the money-spinning success of the flicks.

"That's the dumbest f****** question in the world. I'm going to tell you why. Because no matter what industry we're in; podcasts, music, movies - it's all about a bottom line," Ludacris said during an appearance on the "All the Smoke" podcast.

"It's all about how much you spend compared to how much you make. We're making billions of f****** dollars. Bro, and I'm saying that like, I'm giving you my heart. I'm not trying to brag or nothing."

He continued, "So when you say - when some of ya'll keep saying, 'Why the f*** do ya'll keep shooting these movies?' Let me tell you why. 'Cause if you spend $200 million and you make a billion, who the f*** is going to tell you to stop shooting the movies making 800 m**********' million dollars. How?"

Ludacris recently revealed how he wanted to isolate his acting career from his music. He told Variety, "That's the point of trying to act. I'm taking myself out of the persona of who Ludacris is. Maybe, during the transition when I got my first 'Fast and Furious' film, there was a bit of hip-hop in me because that role required it. But, as I progress and evolve in film, my goal is to have the hip-hop part dissipate."

