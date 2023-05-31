Cardi B Wants to Retreat From Spotlight and Live 'in the Middle of Nowhere'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bodak Yellow' femcee dreams of a quiet life as she would love to be a recluse and take her family to settle down in a place where nobody can 'find' or 'talk' to her.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B dreams of living "in the middle of nowhere." The 30-year-old rap star becomes one of the world's best-selling artists - but Cardi has taken to social media to admit that she craves a bit of peace and quiet in her life.

"Sometimes I just want to live in a small cottage wit my kids in the middle of nowhere . Where nobody can find me or talk to me (sic)," the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker - who has Kulture, four, and Wave, 20 months, with her husband Offset - wrote on Twitter.

Cardi has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years. However, the rap star has repeatedly suggested that she was actually happier before she found fame and success. Cardi - who married Offset in 2017 - previously told CR Fashion Book magazine, "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get."

"Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don't have to worry so much about my future. One negative thing is that, even though I'm happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money."

Cardi explained that she feels as though she's lost some control over her own life. The rapper admitted that she feels like the world "owns" her and that she actually preferred her pre-fame lifestyle.

The "Money" hitmaker - who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music industry - said, "I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don't even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."

