Serena Williams Pokes Fun at Her Voluptuous Pregnancy Curves in New Photo

When sharing photos of how her pregnant body looks with her Instagram followers, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion reveals that her butt appears bigger than her baby bump.

May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Serena Williams has poked fun at her voluptuous pregnancy curves. When sharing new photos with her Instagram followers, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion showed off her pregnancy body.

On Monday, May 29, the 41-year-old took to Instagram to let out a series of snaps of her with her baby bump. She entertained her followers by making a joke on her curved body. "CAUTION: Things are not always how they appear. I am Seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or….back. … slide right #summer #italy #vacation," she wrote in the caption.

The first picture in the post captured Serena from the front angle. The snap showed what her body looked like from the front and emphasized on her baby bump. Meanwhile, the second photo was taken when she turned aside to show the side of her body. It can be seen that her butt was bigger than her bump.

Serena's post did not take long to receive responses from her followers in the comments section of the post. One in particular was her husband Alexis Ohanian who hilariously commented, "This kid somehow kicks more than Olympia. It's everywhere." Another chimed in, "Girl... you've always had back.. Embrace it. The baby is in the front."

The comments did not stop there. Her followers showered her with praises about her look. A third gushed, "You are beautiful! All the right places!!" A fourth exclaimed, "Awe, Your Fabulous from both angels." A fifth marveled, "Lady that back was there before the baby...you look fab." Meanwhile, a sixth penned, "Clearly the baby is wherever it wants to be!"

Serena's post featuring her pregnant look came a few days after she revealed that her daughter Olympia called her fat. "Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, but she did call me fat, and then she got really like stressed out," she said in the Wednesday, May 24 video on her YouTube channel.

Serena said as she imitated her little girl's voice, "She was like, 'Mommy, you're fat.' " She went on to explain in the video, "I tried not to take it personal, 'cause I'm like super into fitness, but I'm like, 'uhh, am I?' "

