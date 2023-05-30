 

Serena Williams Pokes Fun at Her Voluptuous Pregnancy Curves in New Photo

Serena Williams Pokes Fun at Her Voluptuous Pregnancy Curves in New Photo
Instagram
Celebrity

When sharing photos of how her pregnant body looks with her Instagram followers, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion reveals that her butt appears bigger than her baby bump.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Serena Williams has poked fun at her voluptuous pregnancy curves. When sharing new photos with her Instagram followers, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion showed off her pregnancy body.

On Monday, May 29, the 41-year-old took to Instagram to let out a series of snaps of her with her baby bump. She entertained her followers by making a joke on her curved body. "CAUTION: Things are not always how they appear. I am Seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or….back. … slide right #summer #italy #vacation," she wrote in the caption.

The first picture in the post captured Serena from the front angle. The snap showed what her body looked like from the front and emphasized on her baby bump. Meanwhile, the second photo was taken when she turned aside to show the side of her body. It can be seen that her butt was bigger than her bump.

  Editors' Pick

Serena's post did not take long to receive responses from her followers in the comments section of the post. One in particular was her husband Alexis Ohanian who hilariously commented, "This kid somehow kicks more than Olympia. It's everywhere." Another chimed in, "Girl... you've always had back.. Embrace it. The baby is in the front."

The comments did not stop there. Her followers showered her with praises about her look. A third gushed, "You are beautiful! All the right places!!" A fourth exclaimed, "Awe, Your Fabulous from both angels." A fifth marveled, "Lady that back was there before the baby...you look fab." Meanwhile, a sixth penned, "Clearly the baby is wherever it wants to be!"

Serena's post featuring her pregnant look came a few days after she revealed that her daughter Olympia called her fat. "Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, but she did call me fat, and then she got really like stressed out," she said in the Wednesday, May 24 video on her YouTube channel.

Serena said as she imitated her little girl's voice, "She was like, 'Mommy, you're fat.' " She went on to explain in the video, "I tried not to take it personal, 'cause I'm like super into fitness, but I'm like, 'uhh, am I?' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Meek Mill Calls Out 'Goofy' DJ Drama for 'Speaking Down' on Him

Seann William Scott Finds It Much Easier to Play Dramatic Role Than Comedic One
Related Posts
Serena Williams' Daughter Called Her 'Fat' Before She Revealed Second Pregnancy

Serena Williams' Daughter Called Her 'Fat' Before She Revealed Second Pregnancy

Serena Williams Gets Real About Why She Delays Telling Daughter About Second Pregnancy

Serena Williams Gets Real About Why She Delays Telling Daughter About Second Pregnancy

Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss Reveal Pregnancies With Baby No. 2 at Met Gala 2023

Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss Reveal Pregnancies With Baby No. 2 at Met Gala 2023

Serena Williams Disappointed Her Daughter Doesn't Like to Play Tennis

Serena Williams Disappointed Her Daughter Doesn't Like to Play Tennis

Latest News
Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'
  • May 31, 2023

Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation
  • May 30, 2023

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation

Offset Can't Get Enough of Cardi B's Bare Booty in Saucy Instagram Video
  • May 30, 2023

Offset Can't Get Enough of Cardi B's Bare Booty in Saucy Instagram Video

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett
  • May 30, 2023

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett

NLE Choppa Credits Daughter With Saving Him From Suicidal Thoughts
  • May 30, 2023

NLE Choppa Credits Daughter With Saving Him From Suicidal Thoughts

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed
  • May 30, 2023

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Mark Hamill's Dad More Proud of His Appearance on Bob Hope's Special Than His 'Star Wars' Role

Mark Hamill's Dad More Proud of His Appearance on Bob Hope's Special Than His 'Star Wars' Role

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce