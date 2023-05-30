 

Kimora Lee Simmons Calls Daughter 'Brainy Beauty' as She Graduates From Harvard With Double Major

Kimora Lee Simmons Calls Daughter 'Brainy Beauty' as She Graduates From Harvard With Double Major
Instagram
Celebrity

Kimora Lee insists her daughter is a beauty with brains as the 20-year-old girl completes her study at the Ivy League university while successfully launching her career as a model.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kimora Lee Simmons feels "so so soo proud" of her daughter Aoki graduating from Harvard. The ex Chanel muse applauded her 20-year-old daughter for walking in her cap and gown to get her diploma from the Ivy League university and labelled her a "brainy beauty" as she did it alongside her blossoming modelling career.

"My baby girl is a HARVARD GRADUATE!!! AND with a double major! AND one of the youngest in recent history to do so at only 20 years young," the 4x-year-old fashion designer wrote on Instagram.

"This is CRAZYY! IM SO SO SOO PROUD! AND all the while carrying a full-time job modeling! But YOU DID IT! WE DID IT! Mama loves you soooo much my brainy beauty! These are hard-fought tears anyone who knows us will know! [crying face emoji, red heart emoji, red heart emoji]."

  Editors' Pick

Kimora - who also has daughter Ming, 23, with her Def Jam founder ex Russell Simmons, 65 - clapped back at "absolutely absurd" criticisms of her girl trying to make it fashion while studying.

She told People magazine, "It's absolutely absurd. We wish Aoki the best and she knows that. So whether it's in front of the camera or behind the scenes … It doesn't make you any more or less of a business person or any more or less of a student or a student of the world or any more or less than a model. It's important to explore all your passions."

The Baby Phat founder - who is now married to Tim Leissner, 51 - admitted she loves Aoki is "trying to follow in her footsteps" after she was scouted to be a muse of the late Karl Lagerfeld when she was 13 in the 80s.

Kimora said, "I love it that she's trying to follow in my footsteps. But also I think it's a pain because if I had had some of what they have, maybe I wouldn't have been a model. But I think it's just looking at different sides of a coin ... If "I've done it and I know it's tough and I know it's a little janky. Why would you want to do it? But we love an educated clumsy queen. She is an educated, clumsy queen."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'John Wick 5' Officially in the Works

'Little Mermaid' Make-Up Artist Slams Suggestion That Queer Artist Should Have Gotten the Job
Related Posts
Kimora Lee Simmons and Mayor Eric Adams Seen Having Dinner Together

Kimora Lee Simmons and Mayor Eric Adams Seen Having Dinner Together

Kimora Lee Simmons Excites Fans After Hinting at Joining 'Real Housewives'

Kimora Lee Simmons Excites Fans After Hinting at Joining 'Real Housewives'

Kimora Lee Simmons Fires Back at 'Absurd' Criticisms of Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career

Kimora Lee Simmons Fires Back at 'Absurd' Criticisms of Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career

Kimora Lee Simmons' Ex Admits to Faking Emails From His Ex-Wife to Convince the Model He's Divorced

Kimora Lee Simmons' Ex Admits to Faking Emails From His Ex-Wife to Convince the Model He's Divorced

Latest News
'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth
  • May 30, 2023

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
  • May 30, 2023

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'
  • May 30, 2023

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss
  • May 30, 2023

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France
  • May 30, 2023

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'
  • May 30, 2023

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland