 

'John Wick 5' Officially in the Works

'John Wick 5' Officially in the Works
Lionsgate
Movie

Lionsgate boss has confirmed the fifth installment of the Keanu Reeves-fronted action movie franchise is in the early stage of development, only a few months after the last one was released.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - "John Wick 5" has started being developed. The fourth installment of the thriller franchise fronted by Keanu Reeves as a former hitman who is forced back into the criminal underworld came out in March but now Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake has revealed that a fifth movie is already in the works, along with a host of other projects at the production studio.

"We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience," he said during a recent financial call.

"What is official is that, as you know, 'Ballerina' [starring Ana de Armas] is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including 'John Wick 5' and including television series, 'The Continental', will be airing soon."

"And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic - will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."

  Editors' Pick

The news comes just weeks after director Chad Stahelski admitted he "wouldn't mind" making another film in the franchise. Chad told The Direct, "The real question you ask yourself is not, 'Do I want it?' Yes, I wouldn't mind doing it."

"We just tried to knock it out of the park. We tried to put everything on the table, take nothing, and leave it all. Like, 'F*** it, every idea. We're not saving anything. We're not trying to build. Just everything you got, leave it there.'

"We feel we put everything we had into 'John Wick 4', and we feel we completed the cycle. We feel like we ended it. So, we feel like, 'You know, that was a great way to wrap up the previous three films and the fourth and deliver something satisfying and fun.' "

The "John Wick" series has been successful both critically and commercially and Chad is honoured that "people want more" stories from something he has helped to create. He said, "That's incredibly flattering. You have to be incredibly humble and go, 'Thank you.' And that's our response, 'Thank you so much. Thank you so much for offering. Thank you so much for wanting it. Thank you so much for everything.'"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tina Turner Wanted to Be Cremated When She Died

Kimora Lee Simmons Calls Daughter 'Brainy Beauty' as She Graduates From Harvard With Double Major
Related Posts
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Director Welcomes Plan for 'John Wick 5'

'John Wick: Chapter 4' Director Welcomes Plan for 'John Wick 5'

Meryl Streep Would Be Great Villain in Next 'John Wick' Movie, Shamier Anderson Says

Meryl Streep Would Be Great Villain in Next 'John Wick' Movie, Shamier Anderson Says

Latest News
'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth
  • May 30, 2023

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
  • May 30, 2023

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'
  • May 30, 2023

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss
  • May 30, 2023

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France
  • May 30, 2023

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'
  • May 30, 2023

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'

Most Read
Halle Bailey Compares 'The Color Purple' Filming to 'Family Reunion'
Movie

Halle Bailey Compares 'The Color Purple' Filming to 'Family Reunion'

Matt Berry to Join Jason Momoa in 'Minecraft' Movie

Matt Berry to Join Jason Momoa in 'Minecraft' Movie

Sydney Sweeney's Superhero-Loving Family Thrilled by Her 'Madame Webb' Casting

Sydney Sweeney's Superhero-Loving Family Thrilled by Her 'Madame Webb' Casting

Cheeky Jane Fonda Hurls Palme d'Or Scroll at Director Justine Triet's Back at Cannes

Cheeky Jane Fonda Hurls Palme d'Or Scroll at Director Justine Triet's Back at Cannes

Stephanie Mills Rallies Behind Halle Bailey as She Recalls Backlash for Playing Black Dorothy

Stephanie Mills Rallies Behind Halle Bailey as She Recalls Backlash for Playing Black Dorothy

Ben Barnes Desperate to Play Superhero as His Comic Book Movie Was Scrapped

Ben Barnes Desperate to Play Superhero as His Comic Book Movie Was Scrapped

'The Little Mermaid' Swims Past 'Fast X' to Top Memorial Day Box Office

'The Little Mermaid' Swims Past 'Fast X' to Top Memorial Day Box Office

Trent Reznor Confirmed Working on Score for New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Movie

Trent Reznor Confirmed Working on Score for New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Movie

Brandy's Cinderella Becomes Halle Bailey's 'Studying Point' for 'Little Mermaid' Role

Brandy's Cinderella Becomes Halle Bailey's 'Studying Point' for 'Little Mermaid' Role